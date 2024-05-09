Sounding Board and Customer Wellstar Health System Take the Stage at Upcoming ATD Conference
Sounding Board and Wellstar Health System to present at the 2024 ATD International Conference and ExpoSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sounding Board, the leader transformation company, is excited to announce that Wellstar Health System, will join their session at the 2024 ATD International Conference and Expo in New Orleans on May 21st.
The session entitled “Lightning in a Bottle: Build high-impact leadership development that sparks outcomes and innovation” will be a panel discussion hosted by Sounding Board’s Vice President of Leader Transformation, Lauren Morley Hutto. Hutto will be joined by Wellstar Health System’s Garry Gross, Executive Director, Leadership Development, and Jason Hudgins, Senior Consultant, Leadership Development.
“We’re very fortunate that Wellstar is presenting with us at ATD24” said Hutto. “They share our passion for leadership development, and their leader transformation story will undoubtedly help other organizations and L&D professionals looking to drive innovation and organizational impact.”
The interactive session will focus on Wellstar’s first-hand experience in building and scaling leadership coaching programs for employees across their organization. Gross and Hudgins will share their perspective on what worked, what they’ve learned, and how the program fit into their broader organizational strategy.
Wellstar Health System leverages Sounding Board for personalized, scalable leadership coaching programs. Coaching participants and stakeholders have been thrilled with Sounding Board's strategic partnership approach and the quality of Sounding Board coaching, according to Gross and Hudgins. After a very successful program launch, Wellstar Health System has expanded Sounding Board coaching broadly to multiple groups and leadership levels with plans to cascade the coaching model through the organization in the coming year.
“We’ve learned and accomplished a great deal through our strategic engagement with Sounding Board,” said Gross. “We want to help other talent professionals and healthcare organizations seeking to better equip their leaders to drive innovation and lead through change. You don’t have to do it alone.”
“Lightning in a Bottle: Build high-impact leadership development that sparks outcomes and innovation” will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 4:30 pm CST. Sounding Board also welcomes conference attendees to visit their exhibition booth, #3626.
Sounding Board, the leader transformation company, offers a tech-driven, human-centric approach to leadership development in a volatile world. With world-class leadership coaches and the most flexible software for delivering customized, measurable coaching and mentoring programs, our award-winning Dynamic Leader Development Suite accelerates the growth of leaders at all levels and empowers organizations to thrive through disruption and change.
