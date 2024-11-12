Sounding Board Expands Reach and Impact of Leadership Coaching through Acquisition of Skye

Sounding Board has acquired virtual leadership coaching provider Skye

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sounding Board , the leader transformation company, has announced the acquisition of Skye , a virtual leadership coaching provider. The acquisition of Skye extends the impact of Sounding Board leadership coaching and mentoring solutions to a broader client base.Sounding Board is a tech-powered leader development company, offering coaching and mentoring program software, high-impact leadership coaching services, and strategic program design all from one flexible platform. The decision to acquire Skye was made largely due to the companies’ alignment in their missions to empower leaders at all levels and advance organizational success through transformative, high-impact coaching.Through this acquisition, Skye’s customers will transition to Sounding Board’s comprehensive platform, gaining access to advanced technology tools, enhanced coaching resources, and a broader network of experienced coaches.“We’re thrilled to welcome Skye clients into our community,” said Michelle Knight, SVP, strategy and operations at Sounding Board. “With this acquisition, and our partnerships with leading companies like GP Strategies, we’re accelerating our mission to democratize and scale leadership coaching.”“Skye was built to address a growing need for effective leadership development through personalized coaching,” said Jessica Wolf, CEO and co-founder of Skye. “By joining Sounding Board, our customers will experience world-class coaching and high touch client partnership while gaining access to a broader team and innovative technology platform that will support their long-term success.”####About Sounding BoardSounding Board, the leader transformation company, offers a tech-driven, human-centric approach to leadership development in a volatile world. With world-class leadership coaches and the most flexible software for delivering customized, measurable coaching and mentoring programs, our award-winning Dynamic Leader Development Suite accelerates the growth of leaders at all levels and empowers organizations to thrive through disruption and change.About SkyeFounded in 2021, Skye is a tech-enabled coaching platform designed to accelerate leadership development at scale. Skye has built a trusted brand for companies seeking executive coaching, data-driven insights, and personalized growth experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.