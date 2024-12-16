Mitch Gould and Consumer Products International Transform Market Entry with the 'Evolution of Distribution’

Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Consumer Products International

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launching a health and wellness product in the competitive U.S. market presents significant challenges for international companies.Navigating regulatory complexities, securing retail placement, and implementing effective marketing strategies often discourage even the most innovative product manufacturers. Recognizing these hurdles, industry veteran Mitch Gould developed a groundbreaking system, the “Evolution of Distribution,” designed to simplify and streamline product launches for international brands.As the founder of Consumer Products International (CPI) and InDistribution Media (IDM), Gould leads a unified approach that consolidates all professional services required for a successful U.S. product launch under a single, cohesive command structure. This system not only reduces logistical complexities but also accelerates market entry for international companies seeking to capture the attention of American consumers.“Imagine the difficulty of launching a product in the U.S. market without having an office or staff here,” Gould explained. “Our ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system is designed to bring all the necessary resources—sales, marketing, operations, and more—into one comprehensive strategy, acting as the U.S. headquarters for our international clients.”Consumer Products International serves as the bridge for international companies looking to enter the American market. From retail strategy to operations and beyond, CPI provides the expertise and infrastructure required for successful product launches. IDM complements CPI’s efforts by delivering cutting-edge marketing strategies, including strategic public relations, social media campaigns, and television promotions.This collaboration ensures seamless execution at every stage of a product’s journey, with CPI’s staff engaging retail buyers year-round and IDM maximizing brand visibility through targeted media efforts. The result is a cost-effective solution for placing products with top retailers like Amazon and Walmart.com, as well as boutique retail chains.“We let the manufacturers focus on creating exceptional products while we handle the rest,” Gould emphasized.Mitch Gould’s approach to distribution reflects his extensive experience as a third-generation retail professional. Over the years, he has represented global icons such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Wayne Gretzky, and Chuck Liddell. His vision for CPI and IDM is rooted in the same level of commitment and strategic thinking that has defined his career.“CPI and IDM work in unison to simplify market entry for our clients,” Gould said. “We’re not just partners; we’re the solution international companies need to successfully introduce their products to U.S. consumers.”For more information about Consumer Products International and InDistribution Media, visit www.consumerproductsintl.com and www.indistributionmedia.com MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDER Consumer Products International specializes in helping companies to launch and market new and existing products throughout the United States. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI and IDM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.ABOUT INDISTRIBUTION MEDIAInDistribution Media is a result-driven, strategy-based, creatively focused media agency that provides comprehensive media services with a global reach for sports, health and wellness, beauty, personal care and nutrition markets.

