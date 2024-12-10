Weiner Team Publishes Detroit News Oped On Democrats' Registration Failure in 2024 Election; Plus Radio-TV

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weiner Team Publishes Detroit News Oped Democrats' Registration Failure in 2024 Election, Ranked #1 in OpEd News; &Radio-TV since the electionOn December 6, 2024, Robert Weiner and Ting Cui published an article in the important Detroit News, and December 8 ranked H1 (#1 oped nationally) by OPED NEWS, titled "Democrats’ Serious Organizing Failure Led to Loss," on the fact that for the first time in modern electoral history, the Democratic Party registered fewer new voters than the Republicans ahead of the 2024 election. The piece argues how the Democrats’ lack of voter registration efforts including rejecting a key CBC offer to help cost them critical battleground states—and ultimately, the presidency.The authors say, "This was the first election in our lifetimes where Republicans outpaced Democrats in registering new voters nationally. Democrats previously held that advantage, but let it slip away this time around."See for Detroit News: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20241206.php See for Oped News: chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/ https://www.weinerpublic.com/20241208.pdf The national number of registered voters in the 2024 election was roughly 161.4 million (64%), down from 168.3 million (66%) in 2020. According to the University of Florida’s Election Lab, 245 million people were eligible to vote, but close to 90 million did not. While Republicans executed a focused ground game, Democrats concentrated on turning out existing voters rather than expanding their base. Tapping into this pool could have offset any Democratic losses due to voters switching parties and others staying home.Robert Weiner, a political strategist who directed the Democrats’ youth voter registration efforts during Watergate and later worked at the White House and in senior positions on Capitol Hill, contrasts the 2024 campaign with past successes. When he directed the Democrats' youth voter registration efforts at the Watergate DNC headquarters in 1972, young voters registered with the highest percentage.The authors provide registration loss numbers in all the swing states. They argue that The Democratic Party's messaging challenges—from its handling of Gaza to its tendency to exclude divergent voices—certainly contributed to their defeat. However, no message can overcome a basic numerical disadvantage, no matter how compelling. "If you don't have the voters, you can't win the votes," they conclude.Link to all 2024 Opeds: https://www.weinerpublic.com/opeds.php#2024 Robert Weiner served as National Youth Registration Director at the Democratic Headquarters in the Young Democrats office during Watergate and later was a spokesman in the Clinton and George W. Bush White Houses, and was spokesman/senior staff for Cong. Claude Peppee, Ed Koch, John Conyers, Ted Kennedy, and Four-Star Gen./Drug Czar Barry McCaffrey. He won the National Press Club President's Award for his intern program recruiting young journalists as co-bylined oped writers in major media, with over 1000 articles to date ( www.weinerpublic.com/opeds When he directed the Democrats' youth voter registration efforts at the Watergate DNC headquarters in 1972, young voters registered with the highest percentage to this date.RADIO-TV SINCE ELECTIONSince the 2024 election, Bob has offered commentary on the results and way forward on many key media outlets in the U.S. and abroad:November 30, 2024 – Robert Weiner was interviewed by Joseph Patterson on USA Main Street Radio's "Silk or Joe" on 160 stations concerning the election results and future.See: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20241126a.mp3 (Audio segment 1)See: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20241126b.mp3 (Audio segment 2)November 26, 2024 – Weiner was interviewed on the election outcome and action prognosis on London Times Radio by host Andrew Neill. See: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20241126.wav November 7, 2024 – Weiner was interviewed live by Morgan Burdick on London Times Radio-TV on the US election outcome.See: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gz_dyqH0v0M November 6, 2024 – Weiner was interviewed live on Talk TV by Ian Collins. See: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fqeal4TnMnY November 5, 2024 – Weiner was interviewed live on Leading Britain's Conversation (LBC) by Samuel Wise and others. See: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20241106.mp3 For all op-eds, radio-TV interviews, and other resources, visit the overall website: www.weinerpublic.com About Robert Weiner AssociatesRobert Weiner Associates is a communications and policy analysis firm dedicated to insightful commentary on critical national and international issues. About Robert Weiner AssociatesRobert Weiner Associates is a communications and policy analysis firm dedicated to insightful commentary on critical national and international issues. With a team of policy analysts and former government officials, the firm strives to shape public discourse and policy decisions through informed and impactful communication.

