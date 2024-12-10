Closure Scheduled on Viken Road for Bridge Replacement in Butte County

For Immediate Release:

Monday, Dec. 9, 2024



Contact:

Larry Cyr, Project Engineer, 605-210-5051



BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – Beginning Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, a bridge replacement and approach grading project is scheduled to begin over Horse Creek on Viken Road in Butte County. Viken Road will be closed to through traffic. Motorists should plan to use an alternate route during the bridge replacement project.

The prime contractor for this $1.7 million project is Grangaard Construction Inc. of Watertown, SD. The overall project completion date is October 2025.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-