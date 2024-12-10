MONTICELLOAM, LLC Provides Bridge Financing for PA Multifamily Community

Summerhill Chris Hetzel, MONTICELLOAM, LLC Managing Director Eric Baum, MONTICELLOAM, LLC Senior Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MONTICELLOAM, LLC (“MonticelloAM”), a specialized multifamily and seniors housing bridge lending platform, provided a senior bridge loan for a multifamily community in Exton, Pennsylvania. MonticelloAM Managing Director Chris Hetzel originated the financing.

The interest-only, floating-rate loan carries a 24-month term with multiple extension options. The purpose of the bridge loan is for the Sponsor, Cornerstone Tracy, to recapitalize the existing debt on the property.

“The MonticelloAM team leveraged our local market knowledge to tailor a financing option that met Cornerstone Tracy’s needs. Along with the Newmark Philadelphia team, they provided an exceptional partnership experience, and we look forward to seeing the business plan through for this Class-A asset,” said Mr. Hetzel.

Completed in 2024, Summerhill Apartments is a Class-A, 220-unit property located near northwest Philadelphia. Amenities include a 7,700-sf clubhouse, outdoor pool with a sundeck, golf and multi-sport simulator lounge, co-working area, and electric vehicle charging stations.

“Summerhill is truly a one-of-a-kind deal. We could not be more excited to transact with both teams to set up the bridge financing. The Cornerstone Tracy team did a phenomenal job with the property, and we expect it to be a successful project for them. The Newmark Philadelphia team did an outstanding job managing the transaction for all involved which led to a very smooth deal overall,” remarks Eric Baum, head of the MonticelloAM Multifamily Bridge Lending team.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.