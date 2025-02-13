MONTICELLOAM, LLC Arranges $115M Bridge Financing for Long Island Seniors Housing Communities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MONTICELLOAM, LLC (“MonticelloAM”), a specialized multifamily and seniors housing bridge lending platform, announced the financing of a $115,000,000 senior bridge loan for a portfolio of assisted living and memory care communities in Long Island, New York.

A repeat MonticelloAM client, the sponsorship group plans to utilize proceeds from the $115 million financing to acquire the communities and plans to improve operations by expanding the services offered across 1,000 licensed beds.

The transaction carries a 36-month initial term with two six-month extension options.

“This unique transaction highlights the strength of MonticelloAM’s bridge platform in structuring financing solutions for our seniors housing clients. We are grateful for the opportunity to support a valued client in achieving their long-term success,” said Joseph Borenstein, head of the MonticelloAM Healthcare Sales Desk.

Anthony Sorrentino
MONTICELLOAM, LLC
asorrentino@monticelloam.com

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


Anthony Sorrentino
MONTICELLOAM, LLC asorrentino@monticelloam.com
MONTICELLOAM, LLC
600 Third Avenue, Floor 21
New York, New York, 10016
United States
+1 646-844-3600
About

MONTICELLOAM, LLC (“MonticelloAM”) is a specialized multifamily and seniors housing lending platform with expertise in providing bridge loans and managing credit risk. MonticelloAM offers bridge, working capital and permanent financing options to properties across the U.S. The firm was founded in October 2014 by Alan Litt, Thomas Lally and Jonathan Litt, who each have over 35 years of industry experience as lenders, investors, developers, and owner-operators. To learn more visit www.monticelloam.com.

www.monticelloam.com

