MONTICELLOAM, LLC Provides Over $2.19B of Bridge, Mezzanine, and Working Capital Financing in 2024

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MONTICELLOAM, LLC (“MonticelloAM”), a specialized seniors housing and multifamily bridge lending platform, announced the firm, along with firm affiliates, completed 55 transactions totaling over $2.19 billion in bridge, mezzanine, and working capital financing in 2024.

“2024 has been a successful year for our firm, as we have leveraged our expertise to deliver tailored bridge financing solutions for our seniors housing and multifamily clients across the country,” said Alan Litt, Principal and Co-Founder of MonticelloAM.

“We are proud to serve as a trusted partner, working closely with our clients to understand their goals and provide the crucial capital necessary to help them achieve their business plans. As we continue through the new year, we are excited to deliver innovative financing solutions and advisory services to our clients.”

MonticelloAM continues to expand its footprint nationwide in the multifamily and seniors housing sectors. Notable transactions closed during 2024 include:

- $422M bridge and working capital financing for a seniors housing portfolio across Kentucky and Tennessee.

- $87M bridge financing for a 318-unit, Class-A multifamily complex in Georgia.

- $129M bridge, mezzanine, and working capital financing for a seniors housing portfolio in Kentucky.

- $67.50M bridge financing for a 268-unit multifamily property in Maryland.

- $87.15M bridge financing for a group of assisted living communities in California.

- $64M bridge financing for a 208-unit multifamily community in California.

