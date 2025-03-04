MONTICELLOAM, LLC Finances $25M Mezzanine Loan for Staten Island Skilled Nursing Facility

Joseph Borenstein, head of the MonticelloAM Healthcare Sales Desk

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MONTICELLOAM, LLC (“MONTICELLOAM”), a specialized multifamily and seniors housing bridge lending platform, announced the financing of a $25,000,000 mezzanine loan for a skilled nursing facility in Staten Island, New York.

The sponsorship group, a longstanding MONTICELLOAM client, brings extensive operating experience with a portfolio spanning the East Coast. The loan proceeds will be used to recapitalize the existing equity in the 300-bed facility.

“It’s always rewarding to support a repeat healthcare client with another successful financing,” said Joseph Borenstein, head of the MONTICELLOAM Healthcare Sales Desk. “Their continued trust in our platform speaks volumes about our ability to structure creative solutions that align with their business goals.”

