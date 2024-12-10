Lehigh County Department of Drug & Alcohol Launches New Website Rise Above Opioids, A New Digital Hub for Opioid Awareness and Recovery Support Developed in partnership with Valley Youth House, Rise Above Opioids aims to serve as an educational and resource tool for information on opioid identification, behavioral conditions, addiction, treatment options, and recovery resources. Accessible at riseaboveopioids.org, the platform serves as a hub for education, prevention, and recovery support.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lehigh County Department of Drug & Alcohol is proud to announce the launch of Rise Above Opioids , a new website designed to provide comprehensive resources for individuals and families affected by opioid addiction. Accessible at riseaboveopioids.org , the platform serves as a hub for education, prevention, and recovery support.Developed in partnership with Valley Youth House , Rise Above Opioids aims to serve as an educational and resource tool for information on opioid identification, behavioral conditions, addiction, treatment options, and recovery resources.Molly Stanton, Assistant Administrator for the Department of Drug and Alcohol in Lehigh County, expresses her enthusiasm for the new website. “We are committed to providing the community with the tools and support they need to combat opioid addiction. Rise Above Opioids is a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to address this crisis and support those on their journey to recovery.”The Rise Above Opioids website features:• Educational Materials: In-depth descriptions of opioids such as Fentanyl, Vicodin, OxyContin and Xylazine, and how prescription opioids are misused and easily addictive.• Support Services: Guidance on obtaining naloxone (Narcan), support for families including a list of behavioral signs to look out for if you believe a family member may be misusing opioids, and tips for discussing opioid use, and possible misuse, with teens and adults.• Resource Directory: A comprehensive list of local and national resources for individuals seeking help including signs of an overdose, such as “pinpoint pupils”, shallow breathing, limp body, discolored skin, as well as overdose sounds and response associations.• Detailed Overdose Harm Reduction & Emergency Help Checklists: Safer-use practices and action plans, including administering Narcan, keeping individuals awake and ensuring emergency assistance is on the way.Lehigh County Drug & Alcohol Services and Tackling the Opioid CrisisAs the Single County Authority (SCA), Lehigh County Drug & Alcohol Services is committed to supporting the recovery community through access to treatment, prevention, intervention efforts, and helping to build a place for answers, resources, help, and hope for recovery from addiction.Lehigh County Drug & Alcohol Services manages federal, state, and local dollars to combat addiction via a network of contracted providers, offering a full spectrum of services to county residents. Rise Above Opioids, along with the grand re-opening of Change on Hamilton Recovery Center, are publicly assessable tools in this effort along with prevention and education programs, treatment services and recovery support.riseaboveopioids.org is now live. For more information about programs provided by the Lehigh County Department of Drug and Alcohol, visit riseaboveopioids.org or contact Lehigh County Drug & Alcohol Services at (610) 782-3555. Lehigh Country Drug & Alcohol Services is located at 17 S. 17th Street, Allentown, Pa 18101. Molly Stanton may be reached directly for comment at (484) 656-5891.About Valley Youth HouseValley Youth House (valleyyouthhouse.org) does more than just provide homes for vulnerable young people in Pennsylvania who are facing homelessness and abuse. We partner with thousands of individuals each year to build a solid foundation for young people and their families. With dedicated street outreach, housing, counseling, skills training, health, prevention, and intervention services, we empower resilient young people in establishing promising futures.

