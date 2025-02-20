2025 Lehigh Valley Auto Show Set to 'Ignite Your Imagination'

(L to R) Sarah Dams, Sarott Design, Advertising & Marketing for the Lehigh Valley Auto Show, Kristi Moyer, Owner, Shiftin2Gear, Dan Moyer, Executive Director, Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association, Michael Spigel, President and CEO, Good Shepherd 2025 Lehigh Valley Auto Show 'Ignite Your Imagination' | lehighvalleyautoshow.org Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association (GLVADA)

New Attractions and Exclusive Appearances Announced at Recent Press Conference

From electric and hybrid vehicle showcases to interactive experiences like the Pit Crew Challenge, we’re bringing innovation and excitement to the Lehigh Valley.” — Dan Moyer, Executive Director of GLVADA

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association (GLVADA) held a press conference today at the Stabler Athletic and Convocation Center on Lehigh University’s Goodman Campus, unveiling exciting highlights and attractions for the upcoming 2025 Lehigh Valley Auto Show, themed "Ignite Your Imagination." The annual event will take place from March 20-23, 2025, with a special “Party with Purpose” Preview Gala on March 19, 2025, benefiting Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Pediatric Unit.During a press conference, Dan Moyer, Executive Director of GLVADA, emphasized the show’s expanded focus on cutting-edge automotive technology, sustainability, and family-friendly entertainment. “This year’s show is all about igniting the imagination,” said Dan Moyer. “From electric and hybrid vehicle showcases to interactive experiences like the Pit Crew Challenge, we’re bringing innovation and excitement to the Lehigh Valley. We want attendees of all ages to be inspired by the future of automotive technology.”The 2025 Lehigh Valley Auto Show will feature an impressive lineup of manufacturers, including the auto show debut, Ineos Grenadier, the all-new off-road vehicle. Returning Lehigh Valley auto dealers will showcase new car models including brands such as Acura, Audi, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Lamborghini, Lincoln, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Subaru, Toyota and Volvo.Attendees at the press conference previewed the following vehicles, which will be featured at the show:• Travis Yohe – Dark Blue Cyber-Truck• Mercedes – S 580• Porsche – Macan EV• Ciocca Subaru – 2025 Forester• Faulkner Cadillac – Chevy Equinox EV• Scott Chevy – Cadillac• Kelly CDJR – Wagoneer Series 2• Kelly Mitsubishi – Outlander SEL PHEV• Ineos – GrenadierKristi Moyer of Shiftin2Gear, highlighted the show’s community engagement and unique experiences. “We are thrilled to bring back the Shiftn2Gear Tuner Show, which continues to grow in popularity,” said Kristie Moyer. “This year’s lineup of custom-tuned cars and the addition of local favorites and electrifying DJ Forensic, make it a can’t-miss experience for families and car enthusiasts alike.”In a thrilling addition, Nascar driver, Sage Karam will make an exclusive appearance in collaboration with Lehigh Valley’s Rich Mar Racing on Friday, March 21, 2025, kicking off NASCAR Weekend at the Lehigh Valley Auto Show. Fans can meet Sage during a signing session on Friday night then return on Saturday and Sunday for the “Pit Crew Challenge”, a fundraiser to support the Greater Auto Dealers Association nonprofit grant funding.Show Features for 2025 Include:• Singer-Songwriter Kendal Conrad will perform the National Anthem at the 2025 Preview Gala.• Expanded electric and hybrid vehicle showcases, highlighting the latest advancements in automotive sustainability.• Shiftn2Gear Tuner Show, featuring an incredible lineup of custom-tuned and modified cars.• Daily Tasting Events, where attendees can enjoy delicious local libations from Kilimanjaro Distillery, Stony Run Farms and Seven Sirens while exploring the show.• Marketplace Marvel, a unique shopping experience featuring local businesses and one-of-a-kind finds.• Classic Car Club displays, including Thunderbird club March 21, Corvette club March 22 and Mustang club March 23.• Special Appearances by Miss Pennsylvania and players from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms will be in attendance March 22.Show Dates & Times:• Gala Preview Night: Wednesday, March 19, 2025, 5:30 p.m.• Thursday, March 20: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.• Friday, March 21: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.• Saturday, March 22: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.• Sunday, March 23: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.Admission:• Adults: $10• Seniors (55+): $8• Children (6-14): $8• Children 5 and under: Free• Veterans: Free with ID, any dayTickets: Tickets are valid for any single day (Thursday–Sunday) and can be purchased online at lehighvalleyautoshow.org or at the door.Venue and Parking: Free parking available throughout the event at Lehigh University, Goodman CampusThe press conference stream is available for viewing at the following link:Visit the recently updated LehighValleyAutoShow.org for more details!Founded in 1998, the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association is made up of 44 new car dealers with 77 franchises. They are responsible for 6,370 jobs, with a combined annual payroll of more than $390 million (according to the 2018 Automotive Industry Economic Impact Study prepared by Auto Outlook, Inc.). The association produces several major events each year, including their signature event, the annual Lehigh Valley Auto Show. The association and its member dealers are very active in the community, supporting area nonprofit organizations as well as programs that recognize and educate local automotive technology students. The association’s goal is to help consumers get the most from their experiences with the group’s member dealerships in addition to doing its part to help the communities where its members live and work.

