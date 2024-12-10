Westminster Barracks / DUI, Grossly Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1008306
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/09/2024 at 6:31 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 30, Townshend, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI resulting in serious bodily injury, Grossly Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Jamee C. Shields
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Townshend, Vermont
VICTIM: Shane M. Whittaker
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jamaica, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/09/2024, at approximately 6:31 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle rollover on Vermont Route 30 in the Town of Townshend (Windham County), Vermont, which involved a pedestrian.
Vermont State Police arrived on scene and were advised that 24-year-old Shane Whittaker was struck by a 2009 GMC Sierra which was being operated by 26-year-old Jamee Shields of Townshend (Windham County), Vermont.
Further investigation determined that Shields showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Shields was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Shields was also charged with Gross Negligent Operation and Reckless Endangerment after it was determined that her child was in the vehicle during the time of the incident.
Shields was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on January 21, 2025, at 8:30 AM to answer the above charges.
Whittaker was transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/21/2025 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Windham County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.