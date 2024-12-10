Global Ordnance Forms Partnership with Camfour to Expand Distribution in the U.S., will be at annual Camfour Dealer Show

Global Ordnance, LLC, is proud to announce new partnership with Camfour, Inc., one of the most established distributors in the shooting sports industry.

“This partnership with Camfour is an exciting step forward for Global Ordnance” ” — John Dilley, Director of Operations, Global Ordnance.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Ordnance, LLC, a leading provider in the defense and commercial firearms industries, is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Camfour, Inc., one of the oldest and most established distributors in the shooting sports industry. This collaboration will make Global Ordnance's wide range of products, including firearms, ammunition, and shooting accessories, readily available to a broader base of retailers and enthusiasts across the United States.

Camfour has been a trusted name in the firearms distribution business since 1952, serving dealers for over five decades. The company is well-known for its dedication to customer service and its long-standing relationships within the industry. With this partnership, Camfour will now carry an expanded selection of Global Ordnance’s products, enabling faster and easier access for its extensive dealer network.

“This partnership with Camfour is an exciting step forward for Global Ordnance,” said John Dilley, Director of Operations, Global Ordnance. “Camfour’s reputation, history of excellence, and strong connections with dealers make them a natural fit for distributing our product line. We are confident that this partnership will enhance our reach in the commercial market and ensure that our high-quality products get into the hands of the people who need them, quickly and efficiently.”

Through this partnership, Camfour will distribute an array of Global Ordnance’s offerings, including cutting-edge firearms, premium ammunition, and essential accessories. The partnership further enhances both companies’ ability to meet the growing demands of the firearms and shooting sports industries, from professional users to recreational shooters.

Global Ordnance is also excited to attend Camfour’s 2025 Dealer Show from January 4th-5th in New Orleans, LA. The show will provide Global Ordnance the opportunity to present various products for dealers to purchase at special, show only prices and promotions.



About Global Ordnance, LLC

Based in Sarasota, Florida, Global Ordnance, LLC is a trusted supplier in both the defense and commercial sectors, delivering a wide range of firearms, ammunition, and military equipment. As a Veteran Owned Small Business, Global Ordnance is committed to serving its customers with integrity, loyalty, and excellence. For more information, visit www.globalordnance.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Camfour, Inc.

Founded in 1952, Camfour, Inc. has been a premier distributor of firearms, ammunition, and shooting supplies for over 70 years. With a focus on quality service and long-standing relationships, Camfour has served firearms dealers across the U.S., providing a wide variety of products and reliable customer support. To learn more, visit www.camfour.com

