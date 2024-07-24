Global Ordnance Unveils New US-Made Stribog Magazine

Global Ordnance logo The new 30rd 9mm US Made magazines from Global Ordnance Closeup The new 30rd 9mm US Made magazines from Global Ordnance

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative 30-round magazine designed for Grand Power Stribog SP9A1 and SP9A3

Global Ordnance, a leading provider of high-quality firearms, accessories, and ammunition, is excited to announce the launch of its all-new US-made Stribog magazine. Engineered specifically for the Grand Power Stribog SP9A1 and SP9A3 9x19mm models, this cutting-edge magazine offers shooters enhanced performance and reliability.



Key features of the new Stribog magazine include:

• 30-round standard ammunition capacity

• Improved feed angle for reliable feeding of various 9mm ammunition types

• Durable fiber-filled polymer construction

• Classic black textured finish with convenient round-count cutouts

• Limited Lifetime Warranty

"Our new Stribog magazine represents Global Ordnance's unwavering commitment to innovation and quality," said John Dilley, Director of Commercial Operations at Global Ordnance. "We've designed this magazine to meet the exacting standards of Stribog owners, providing them with a reliable, high-performance accessory that enhances their shooting experience."

The magazine's enhanced feed angle ensures smooth operation with a wide range of 9mm ammunition, including hollow points and flat nose rounds. Crafted from state-of-the-art fiber-filled polymer, it offers exceptional durability and longevity.

The Stribog magazine is now available for purchase through authorized Global Ordnance dealers and the company's official website. For more information, visit www.globalordnance.com.

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, Global Ordnance LLC (GlobalOrdnance.com) is a force multiplier within the commercial and defense military industries supporting a wide array of equipment, ammunition, and firearms. As a Veteran Owned Small Business, Global Ordnance LLC strives to provide excellence to our customers with unparalleled integrity of values and the loyalty expected.

To learn more about Global Ordnance, please visit www.GlobalOrdnance.com, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram for updates.