Global Ordnance Holdings Announces Promotion of Lee Jackson to President of Global Military Products

Lee Jackson Global Military Products Global Military Products Logo

Tampa, FL – October 15, 2024 – Global Ordnance Holdings is proud to announce the promotion of Lee Jackson to President of Global Military Products (GMP).

I look forward to continuing our mission to provide top-tier products and services that meet the evolving needs of our military and defense partners.” — Lee Jackson

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Ordnance Holdings is proud to announce the promotion of Lee Jackson to President of Global Military Products (GMP). In his new role, Jackson will spearhead the division's strategic initiatives, product development, and operational excellence, further enhancing the company’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions to the defense sector.

Lee Jackson brings over 25 years of extensive experience in the military products industry, demonstrating exceptional leadership and a proven track record in both operational and strategic roles. His tenure at GMP has been marked by significant achievements, including the successful launch of key product lines and the expansion of the company's market presence.

“Lee has consistently demonstrated the vision and expertise needed to lead our Global Military Products division,” said Jeff Brunozzi, President of Global Ordnance Holdings. “His deep understanding of our customers' needs, coupled with his strategic insights, make him the ideal leader to guide us into the future. We are excited to see how he will continue to innovate and drive growth within the division.”

In his previous role as Vice President, Lee excelled in building cross-functional teams and fostering a culture of collaboration and excellence. His leadership is expected to strengthen GMP’s commitment to quality, service, and innovation.

“I am honored to take on this new role and lead such a talented and experienced team,” said Lee. “I look forward to continuing our mission to provide top-tier products and services that meet the evolving needs of our military and defense partners.”

Lee holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology. His military product experience prior to GMP includes program management and engineering support with Chemring Military Products (CMP), General Dynamics – Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GD-OTS), and Boeing Defense. Lee’s accomplishments include leading the expansion of GMP’s business unit for Special Ammunition and Weapon Systems (SAWS) programs with orders exceeding $2bn. At CMP and later at GMP, Lee established the first Public Private Partnership (P3) with Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head with captured awards for the Anti-Personnel Obstacle Breaching System (APOBS), 57mm, and energetics such as TATB. While at GD-OTS, Lee supported the qualification of the Expeditionary Fire Support System (EFSS) 120mm rifled ammunition suite and weapon system as a Lead Engineer. At Boeing Defense, Lee supported the design and development of tandem shaped charge warheads for Hellfire and Brimstone missile systems.

His expertise will be invaluable as Global Military Products continues to expand its portfolio and enhance its service offerings.

About Global Ordnance Holdings

Global Ordnance Holdings is a leading provider of military products and services, dedicated to delivering innovative solutions to defense agencies around the world. With a commitment to quality and excellence, the company strives to meet the ever-changing needs of its customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.