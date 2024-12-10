Macao Polytechnic University Unveils Academic Building

MACAU, December 10 - To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region, the inauguration ceremony of the Macao Polytechnic University Academic Building was held today (10th) at 10:30 AM in the Academic Building. The ceremony was presided over by Ho Iat Seng, the Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region; Ao Ieong U, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Shi Shuzheng, Deputy Director of the Education and Youth Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR; Gao Yuan, Counsellor and Director of the News and Public Diplomacy Department of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao SAR; Chui Sai Cheong, President of the University Council; Ho Ioc San, Chief-of-cabinet of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Marcus Im, Rector of the University, and Teng Sio Hong, Deputy Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau.

In his speech, Marcus Im expressed his gratitude to the Macao SAR Government and all sectors of society for their unwavering support. The unveiling of the Academic Building signals the university's advancement into a new phase of development. The building encompasses functions such as talent cultivation, technological innovation, and social services. It will serve as a central hub for the university's cutting-edge research facilities, fostering collaborative partnerships between the university and local research institutions to advance the development of the higher education in Macao. Macao Polytechnic University will seize this opportunity to further deepen talent cultivation and scientific research, enhance its innovation capabilities, achieve high-quality development, and strive to contribute to the construction of a leading country in education.

At the inauguration ceremony, the guests enjoyed a traditional lion dance performance, toured the various teaching and research facilities and equipment within the Academic Building and attended teaching demonstrations. They had friendly interactions with faculty and students, fostering a joyful and pleasant atmosphere. The event was also attended by over 100 other participants, including officials from relevant departments of the Macao SAR Government, members of the University Council, faculty, staff, and alumni.

The Macao Polytechnic University Academic Building is a higher education facility constructed with the support of the Macao SAR Government. Covering a total floor area of approximately 37,000 square meters, the building comprises thirteen floors. It is equipped with a wide range of teaching and research facilities, including a performance hall, multifunctional activity rooms, laboratories, research centres, simultaneous interpreting labs, an international examination and accreditation centre, classrooms, office spaces, and a library. In line with Macao Polytechnic University's future development plans in advanced disciplines such as artificial intelligence, innovative technology, language and translation, and health sciences, it aims to drive progress in teaching, research, and internationalisation.