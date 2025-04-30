Tender invitation for Hac Sá Youth Adventure Camp commences today with optimised design and unchanged positioning and core items

MACAU, April 30 - The first stage of invitation of tenders for the Hac Sá Youth Adventure Camp commences today (30 April). Over the past period, after extensive collection of views and in-depth analysis, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has formulated the construction plan of the Hac Sá Youth Adventure Camp 2025. On the premise of ensuring safety, quality and strict budget control, the positioning and core items, the layout of the camp site and the division of functional areas of the adventure camp remain unchanged, with adjustments and optimisation in construction structures and methods, specialised designs and other aspects. The total budget is controlled within MOP 500-600 million.

The positioning of the Hac Sá Youth Adventure Camp is to establish a leisure activity space for all age groups and an outdoor training base for the youth, covering a total area of 10 hectares. The tender invitation and construction works will commence gradually. In the first stage, the invitation of tenders for the play equipment and facilities at the camp site will commence today, and the first phase of the construction works of the camp site will be put out to open tender in the third quarter this year. The quadricycle track and the camping area are expected to be open in the latter half of 2026. Moreover, IAM strives to complete all phases of the construction works simultaneously and start trial operation in the fourth quarter of 2027.

After consolidating the opinions from various sectors and combining the actual conditions of the camp site, on the premise of ensuring the safety of facilities and the quality of the project and construction works, IAM has refined the various construction drawings without making changes to the positioning of the adventure camp, the layout of camp site and the division of functional areas. The variety of “water, land and air” adventure items, including the adventure tower, climbing wall, high-altitude zipline, aerial rope course, rope course training challenge, low climbing net, children’s quadricycles, mountain bike track, skateboarding zone, wargame zone, garden for popularisation of natural science, aquatic adventure, etc., remains unchanged. After the completion of the adventure camp, it aims to create a site for children and youth of Macao to gain diverse water, land and air adventure experience, exercise their physique and temper their willpower. The schools across Macao are provided with a second classroom that integrates exercise and learning, promoting the comprehensive physical and mental health development of the youth in morality, intelligence, physique, social skills and aesthetics. Furthermore, the adventure camp offers the public of Macao a leisure space for the family fun of all age groups.

In addition, as the camp site is located in a low-lying catchment area in the district, it is susceptible to water accumulation after heavy rain. After extensive consolidation of views, especially the technical opinions offered by professional groups, IAM will utilise the characteristics of the terrain on site and the existing reservoir to build a small artificial lake with the function of sharing, regulating and storing rainwater. Besides carrying leisure, water-friendly and green landscape elements, it will also help to alleviate flooding caused by heavy rain at the camp site.