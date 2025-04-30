Macao University of Tourism and University of Surrey Offer Dual Bachelor's Degree Programme

MACAU, April 30 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) continues to deepen its international collaborations. Recently, UTM signed a new cooperation agreement with the University of Surrey (UOS) in the United Kingdom (UK) to launch a dual bachelor's degree programme, providing enriched learning opportunities for students pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Tourism Business Management.

This latest initiative builds on the earlier collaboration between the two universities in establishing a dual master's degree programme, highlighting shared commitment to advancing international education and academic cooperation.

According to the mutual arrangements, students will complete their first two years of study at UTM before proceeding to UOS in the UK to undertake International Tourism Management programme for the remaining two years. Upon graduation, students will be awarded bachelor's degree certificates from each of the two universities. Furthermore, UOS will provide a £5,000 tuition fee reduction for all enrolled students.

The dual bachelor’s degree programme can enhance the international recognition of the academic background of students from Macao, significantly boosting their employability. Programme participants will benefit from studying in both Macao and the UK, gaining exposure to diverse cultural and educational environments and developing intercultural adaptability and a global perspective.

With equal emphasis on theory and practice, UTM has an excellent international faculty team from all around the world and is committed to nurturing professionals with innovative thinking, international vision, global competitiveness and entrepreneurial skills. University of Surrey is a renowned higher education institution located in Guildford, Surrey, United Kingdom. With a strong focus on innovation and research, UOS offers a diverse range of programmes across various disciplines, providing students with a transformative learning experience.

For more details, please visit UTM website at https://www.utm.edu.mo/s/ENSurreyUG.