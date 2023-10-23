Celebal Technologies Announces Global Strategic Partnership with INCIT to Drive Sustainable Transformation
XIRI Analytics is an innovative platform that enables stakeholders to analyse ESG data and extract vital sustainability insights to achieve true transformation.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebal Technologies, a prominent software services provider renowned for its leadership in Data and AI, is proud to announce a global strategic partnership with INCIT (International Centre for Industrial Transformation) that promises to redefine the landscape of sustainability, ESG excellence, and industry transformation.
The mission of this visionary alliance is to empower enterprises to embrace sustainability as the focal point of their strategic vision. At the core of this partnership lies XIRI Analytics, an innovative platform that includes a spectrum of prioritization indexes such as the Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) and the Consumer Sustainability Industry Readiness Index (COSIRI).
XIRI Analytics provides crucial insights to a diverse range of stakeholders, including governments, policymakers, private firms, financial institutions, and equity companies, by thoroughly examining ESG data. This comprehensive analysis encompasses sustainability, digitalization, and GHG emissions. These insights serve as invaluable resources, empowering stakeholders to make well-informed, data-driven decisions pertaining to investments, policies, and business strategies.
By placing sustainability and Industry X.0 at the forefront of their digital transformation journeys, XIRI Analytics helps these entities to align their goals with a forward-thinking, future-oriented approach. Moreover, SIRI and COSIRI, functioning as Prioritization Indexes, play pivotal roles in guiding stakeholders towards areas that require enhancement and structuring priorities based on factual analytics. This further streamlines their decision-making process, enabling them to effectively pursue their transformation objectives.
Raimund Klein, Chief Executive Officer, International Centre for Industrial Transformation (INCIT) stated “Teaming up with Celebal Technologies to bring XIRI Analytics to life is a pivotal moment for INCIT. Together, we're spearheading a sustainability revolution in the manufacturing sector through cutting-edge analytics. This partnership signifies conscientious progress and sets a benchmark for how data and analytics can steer industry transformation towards a more sustainable future.”
Mr. Anirudh Kala, Co-Founder and CEO of Celebal Technologies, stated: “We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with INCIT. Sustainability is not just a buzzword; it's a fundamental shift in the way businesses operate. We're committed to providing our clients with the means to excel in this new era of responsible growth. XIRI Analytics is a powerful tool for driving this transformation."
Through the integration of XIRI Analytics, Celebal Technologies and INCIT are enabling companies to drive positive change, mitigate climate impact, practice social responsibility, and uphold good governance. This will not only lead to increased profitability but also enhances reputation and secure a sustainable future for both the company and society.
About Celebal Technologies:
Celebal Technologies is a globally recognized multinational corporation headquartered in Jaipur, India. With a strong presence across the USA, India, APAC, UAE, Europe, and Canada, Celebal Technologies serves as a trusted partner to leading tech giants like Microsoft and Databricks. The company boasts an impressive client base, including 90% of Fortune 500 companies, guiding them through transformative digital journeys. With expertise spanning various industries, including BFSI, Energy, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Aviation, and Education, Celebal Technologies empowers businesses with innovative cloud solutions and cutting-edge technologies. Their specializations include Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Analytics, Machine Learning, Infrastructure & Database Migration, App Modernization, and pioneering Generative AI technology integration, facilitating unrivaled productivity and success on digital transformation journeys.
About INCIT:
Founded with the goal to spearhead global manufacturing transformation, the International Centre for Industrial Transformation (INCIT) champions the industry 4.0 journeys of manufacturers, and advocates for the global rise of smart manufacturing. INCIT is an independent, non-government institute that develops and deploys globally referenced frameworks, tools, concepts, and programmes for all manufacturing stakeholders, in order to help spark digital transformation.
