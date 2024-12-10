PowerDMARC Recognized as G2 Leader in DMARC Software for the 4th Time in 2024

PowerDMARCC Named G2 Leader 2024 in DMARC Software for the 4th Time in a Row

PowerDMARC has received the G2 Winter Leader badge for 2024, marking the 4th quarterly win in a row for 2024.

DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PowerDMARC , a leading provider of email authentication and domain security solutions, has been named a G2 Leader in the DMARC Software category for the fourth consecutive quarter in 2024. This consistent recognition underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in securing email channels worldwide.Recognition Backed by Customer TrustG2’s Leadership status is awarded based on authentic user reviews and ratings, combining high customer satisfaction scores with a strong market presence. PowerDMARC’s leadership in the DMARC Software category reflects its ability to deliver solutions that meet real-world needs.“We are honored to be recognized as a G2 Leader for the fourth time this year,” said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC. “This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to helping businesses, MSPs, and MSSPs simplify email and domain security with cutting-edge managed solutions and exceptional support.”Automating & Simplifying Email Authentication Across the BoardPowerDMARC offers a comprehensive suite of hosted DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, and MTA-STS services, designed to simplify email authentication and reduce the risks of phishing and spoofing attacks. Key features include:- Simplified DMARC Management : Automated processes that make policy enforcement effortless.- Enhanced Visibility: Actionable insights through detailed reporting and real-time alerts.- 24/7 Support: A dedicated team ensuring customers receive personalized assistance at all times.Driving Excellence in 2024Achieving G2 Leader recognition in all four quarters of 2024 highlights PowerDMARC’s relentless drive to set new benchmarks in email security. The company continues to empower businesses across industries to combat email threats effectively while enhancing their brand trust and online safety.About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use.PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reports and advanced monitoring features to help organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. Catering to more than 2000 organizations spread across 90+ countries, PowerDMARC is backed by the support of 1000+ global MSP Partners.PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP / MSSP-ready, fully multi-tenant along with White Label support, and is GDPR ready, SOC2 Type 2, and ISO27001 certified.

