PowerDMARC Named Grid Leader for DMARC in G2 Spring Reports 2025

PowerDMARC Named Grid Leader in G2 Spring 2025 Reports

PowerDMARC wins several accolades across the board in G2 Spring 2025 Reports, including Regional Leader in Asia Pacific & EMEA.

DE, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PowerDMARC has been recognized as a Grid Leader in the DMARC Software Management category in G2’s Spring Reports 2025, marking its fifth consecutive quarter in a leadership position.In addition to the Grid Leader badge, PowerDMARC has been named a Regional Leader for DMARC in EMEA and the Asia-Pacific regions, along with multiple accolades for Best Usability, Best Results, Best Relationship, High Performer, and Fastest Implementation in the small-business and mid-market segment.Regional Leadership in EMEA & Asia-PacificPowerDMARC continues to lead the way in these regions by reinforcing email security and protecting organizations from email-based cyber attacks. Its success is driven by:- Comprehensive email authentication solutions tailored for businesses of all sizes- Exceptional customer support and expert guidance- Cutting-edge automation and analytics for greater visibility- Scalable solutions designed to meet the needs of enterprises, MSPs, and SMBs- Customer-Driven RecognitionG2’s rankings are based entirely on customer feedback, making this achievement a testament to the trust and satisfaction PowerDMARC users place in the platform. The company continues to innovate, providing effortless DMARC compliance and email security.A Future of Innovation“We are honored by this recognition, which reflects our customers’ trust in PowerDMARC,” said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO at PowerDMARC. “We remain committed to making email authentication seamless and effective.”For more information, visit www.powerdmarc.com or get in touch today.About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP /MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel.

