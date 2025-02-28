PowerDMARC Recognized Among G2’s Top 100 Fastest-Growing Software Companies of 2025

PowerDMARC makes it to G2's Top 100 Fastest-Growing Software Companies 2025 list

PowerDMARC is G2's Fastest-Growing DMARC Software Company of 2025.

DE, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PowerDMARC, a leading SaaS cybersecurity platform, has been named one of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Software Companies of 2025 by G2, the world’s most trusted software marketplace. PowerDMARC is also G2’s Fastest-Growing DMARC Software Company of 2025! This recognition underscores the company’s rapid growth, commitment to innovation, and dedication to simplifying email authentication for businesses worldwide.With email security threats on the rise, organizations are increasingly turning to DMARC to protect their domains against phishing and spoofing. However, many businesses struggle with the complexities of implementation and maintenance. PowerDMARC has bridged this gap by offering a fully managed solution that streamlines DMARC and email authentication adoption, making it accessible and effortless for businesses of all sizes.“Being recognized among the fastest-growing software companies by G2 is a testament to the trust our customers place in us and the value we bring to the email security industry,” said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC. “Our mission has always been to simplify email authentication, and this achievement further fuels our drive to continue innovating and delivering best-in-class solutions.”For more information about PowerDMARC and its award-winning solutions, visit https://powerdmarc.com About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brands, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations, from Fortune 100 companies to governments that span more than 90 countries.The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP /MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 1000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.