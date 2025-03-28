PowerDMARC Releases Morocco DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption Report 2025

Morocco DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption Report 2025

DE, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PowerDMARC, a global leader in email authentication and security solutions, has released its Morocco DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption Report 2025 , revealing critical gaps in the country’s cybersecurity posture. The report highlights Morocco’s vulnerability to cyber threats, including email-based attacks, due to low adoption rates of essential email security protocols.According to the report:- Only 36.48% of analyzed domains have correctly implemented DMARC, with a mere 7.49% enforcing the strongest “Reject” policy.- 71.34% of domains have configured SPF correctly, but many contain misconfigurations.- MTA-STS adoption is at 0%, exposing domains to email interception risks.- 98.70% of domains have not enabled DNSSEC, leaving them vulnerable to DNS spoofing.The study analyzed 307 domains across key sectors, including banking, government, healthcare, insurance, telecom, and education, uncovering widespread inconsistencies in security implementation. The insurance sector led in DMARC adoption at 66.67%, while the pharmaceutical industry lagged behind with only 12.50% implementation.“This report underscores the urgent need for organizations in Morocco to strengthen their email security infrastructure,” said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC. “Without proper DMARC policies, MTA-STS, and DNSSEC implementation, Moroccan businesses remain highly susceptible to phishing, domain spoofing, and various other cyber attacks.”For the full Morocco DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption Report 2025, visit www.powerdmarc.com About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP /MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel.

