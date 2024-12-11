Allye Energy delivers mobile clean power to Film and TV Industry with battery energy storage in partnership with OnBio

Allye Energy partners with OnBio for zero emission power for Film and TV industry

Partnership addresses critical environmental challenge: in Film and TV which generates 840,000 tonnes of CO2 annually mostly from diesel generators

"Our partnership with Allye Energy represents a breakthrough in sustainable production power with a technological solution that dramatically reduces carbon emissions in the film and events industry. ” — Tom Crooke, Managing Director of OnBio

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allye Energy has marked a significant milestone in sustainable energy solutions by delivering its first MAX battery energy storage system to OnBio , a leading provider of renewable energy services to the film and TV industry.The UK is a leading location and cultural powerhouse in the global film and TV production industry, with spending reaching £4.2 billion in 2023. Inward investment into the UK was over £3 billion last year, with many international studios choosing to shoot in the UK, supporting 86,000 jobs and contributing £12.6 billion to the UK economy.The Allye MAX battery energy storage system offers a comprehensive alternative to traditional diesel generators, and together with OnBio, the Orb300 has been engineered to meet the demanding requirements of film and television production.Unlike conventional generators, the Orb300 provides zero-emission power with exceptional operational advantages. It eliminates noise pollution, operates safely indoors, and removes the complexities of diesel generator logistics. The system requires no warm-up or cool-down periods, offers immediate power deployment, and significantly reduces fuel, maintenance, and operational costs.Tom Crooke, Managing Director of OnBio"Our partnership with Allye Energy represents a breakthrough in sustainable production power. The Orb300 system isn't just an alternative to diesel generators – it's a superior technological solution that aligns perfectly with our commitment to dramatically reducing carbon emissions in the film and events industry. It’s quiet operation, zero emissions, and ease of use make it a game-changer for productions seeking to minimise their environmental impact without compromising on performance."The screen industries have a crucial role in solving climate change. A report by the British Film Institute (BFI) reveals that film and television show production generates an estimated 840,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually in the UK. Tentpole productions have an average footprint of 3,370 metric tons – about 33 metric tons per shooting day, according to the Sustainable Production Alliance (SPA). This is equivalent to powering more than 700 UK households for a year.Diesel generators, commonly used for off-grid and temporary power, contribute to 48% of total emissions. Diesel generators are used on productions of all sizes to power critical on-set facilities, such as powering hair and make-up trailers during long night shoots, keeping catering equipment running for cast and crew meals, supporting lighting rigs for complex night scenes, maintaining temperature-controlled props and costume vans, and ensuring continuous electricity for production offices and communication equipment. These generators consume 20 gallons of diesel every 12 hours on an average film set. Additionally, a single diesel generator generates a noise level of 73 decibels.Jonathan Carrier, Founder and CEO of Allye Energy"Delivering our first battery storage system to OnBio is a pivotal moment that showcases the transformative power of innovative clean energy technologies. We're not just providing an alternative to diesel generators – we're reimagining how the film and television industry powers creativity, with a solution that dramatically reduces carbon emissions while meeting the most demanding production requirements."The MAX's versatility extends across multiple production environments, from sound stages to remote location shoots, providing reliable, clean energy that meets the dynamic power requirements of modern film and television productions. By delivering its first unit to OnBio, Allye Energy demonstrates the practical application and immense potential of its innovative battery storage technology in one of the most technologically demanding and environmentally conscious industries.As the entertainment industry increasingly prioritises sustainability, Allye Energy stands at the forefront of a critical technological revolution. By reimagining power solutions, the company is proving that environmental responsibility and operational excellence can go hand in hand – delivering a cleaner, quieter, and more efficient future for film and television production.

