Allye Energy appoints Billy Wu as technical advisor on EV battery pack diagnostics and prognostics
Dr. Billy W, Associate Professor at Imperial College, is appointed as Technical Advisor, advising on EV battery health and degradation
We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Billy Wu as a Technical Advisor. Billy is a globally recognised expert in lithium-ion batteries and has deep expertise in state of health and performance assessment”LONDON, UK, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Dr. Billy Wu is Associate Professor (Reader) in Electrochemical Design Engineering, co-leader of the Electrochemical Science and Engineering Group and Director of Research in the Dyson School of Design Engineering at Imperial College London
• Dr. Wu is a world recognised expert in electric vehicle battery modelling and diagnostics, and his work focuses on the interface between fundamental science and the engineering application of electrochemical devices
• The appointment underscores Allye’s commitment to accelerate state-of-the-art assessment of repurposed EV batteries in the critical areas of state of health and estimation of remaining useful life, advancing Allye’s capabilities in support of its commercial partnerships with automotive recyclers, including SYNETIQ
Clean-tech start-up Allye Energy - the smart battery technology platform for distributed energy storage at the grid edge [your home, factory or office] – is delighted to announce the addition of Dr. Billy Wu as a Technical Advisor, specifically advising on battery pack diagnostics and prognostics.
Lorenzo Bergamaschi, CTO and co-founder of Allye Energy said:
"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Billy Wu to Allye Energy as a Technical Advisor, strengthening our focus on battery pack diagnostics and prognostics. Billy is a globally recognised expert in lithium-ion batteries and has deep expertise in state of health and performance assessment using real-time data which will be instrumental in further enhancing the capabilities of our battery pack testing and sourcing to repurpose batteries into our smart energy storage systems."
Dr Billy Wu, commenting said:
"I am excited to collaborate with Allye Energy in the critical areas of battery pack diagnostics and prognostics. By leveraging state-of-the-art assessment techniques, Allye can determine which batteries are worth repurposing, speeding up the process and time to assess. This not only helps the downstream recycling chain; it ensures batteries can quickly be repurposed saving on resources and capturing the economic value that already exists. For Allye, smarter testing enhances the reliability and performance of energy storage systems, driving forward the transition to sustainable energy storage solutions."
‘Mid-life’ EV batteries represent a critical gap in the lithium-ion supply chain in the UK which needs to be fully evaluated so that these packs can be appropriately repurposed to significantly reduce waste, improve lifetime emissions and further the UK as a leader in the testing, modelling, and redeployment of batteries as part of an integrated circular economy.
Billy Wu will advise Allye on the development of testing techniques and a model-based approach to assess the State of Health (SoH) and State of Safety (SoS) of repurposed EV battery packs. This includes the implementation of state-of-the-art techniques based on the interface between physics-based and data-driven methods, probabilistically estimating useful lifetime with limited visibility on the first life of the battery packs.
As a Reader (Associate Professor) and Director of Research in the Dyson School of Design Engineering at Imperial College London, Dr. Wu has established himself as a leading authority in electrochemical design engineering. His research activities, which include energy materials, continuum level modelling, and thermal management systems, have significantly contributed to advancing the understanding and application of electrochemical devices.
Dr. Wu's research has led to notable contributions in the field, including his role as a Faraday Institution Industrial Fellow, collaborating with industrial players including Williams Advanced Engineering on battery diagnostics and control. His insights and experience will be invaluable as Allye Energy continues to repurpose EV batteries, which will also support the wider battery value chain.
Dr. Wu's appointment signifies a significant step forward for Allye Energy in its mission to be an ally for the energy transition through distributed energy storage solutions. With his guidance, the company is poised to develop even more sophisticated and reliable testing and diagnostic techniques that will shape the future of clean energy.
