Allye Energy powers ahead with four senior recruits to support scale production of MAX battery energy storage system
Simon Hodgkinson and Alistair McNeil join from Lunaz Group, showing support for the UK cleantech engineering sector after Lunaz went into administration.
We are thrilled to welcome Simon, Alistair, Razvan and Max to Allye. Their wealth of experience and passion for sustainable innovation will be invaluable as we embark on the next phase of growth.”LONDON, UK, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean-tech start-up Allye Energy - the smart battery technology platform for distributed energy storage at the grid edge – sometimes dubbed the Netflix of battery storage, has expanded its senior team, including some from Lunaz, in response to continued growth in demand for the MAX battery energy storage system, having also recently secured a £650k bilateral R&D grant in partnership with Innovate UK and Innosuisse.
Since inception in March 2023, following its pre-seed round led by Elbow Beach Capital, Allye has grown from three co-founders to a team of 15 engineers and technical professionals pioneering smart energy storage system using repurposed EV batteries right here in the UK. This growth represents a cleantech success story for the UK at a time when the sector has suffered a series of redundancies due to administrations across the industry.
Recently Lunaz Group suspended operations and intends to appoint administrators as part of a restructure, with the loss of around 40 jobs at Lunaz Applied Technologies. The company been active in its support, as an allye for those affected. Allye is delighted to announce the recruitment of two former Lunaz Group employees, Simon Hodgkinson and Alistair McNeil to its senior team.
Simon Hodgkinson, an accomplished engineering leader with over a decade of experience, brings a wealth of expertise to his new role as Chief Product Engineer for the MAX battery energy storage system at Allye. Formerly the Head of Programme Management at Lunaz, he played a pivotal role in delivering the Lunaz upcycled electric refuse truck. Prior to Lunaz, he spent eight years at Prodrive, where he held a variety of engineering roles.
Commenting on his transition to Allye Energy, Simon Hodgkinson:
"I am excited to join Allye at such a pivotal moment in its evolution. The opportunity to lead the MAX battery energy storage system, working with a team who have achieved so much, is truly ground-breaking. I am eager to apply my experience and expertise to drive innovation and deliver sustainable energy solutions that will shape the future of the industry."
Alistair McNeil brings over 20 years of experience in manufacturing roles to his new position as Manufacturing Director at Allye Energy. Formerly the Head of Production at Lunaz, he has a proven track record of driving efficiency and quality in manufacturing operations. His extensive experience will be instrumental in establishing series production of the MAX battery energy storage system.
Reflecting on his appointment to Allye Energy, Alistair McNeil:
"I am thrilled to join Allye and contribute to its mission of delivering sustainable energy storage systems. The opportunity to lead manufacturing operations for the MAX battery energy storage system aligns perfectly with my expertise and passion for driving operational excellence. I am committed to establishing a world-class manufacturing operation that enables Allye to meet the growing demand for its innovative energy storage systems."
Also joining Allye are Razvan Vasiliu in the role as Chief Product Engineer for the CURB (Compact Urban Battery Storage System) project and Max Millett joins as Sales Director. Razvan will lead engineering development with OST and Negal Engineering as part of the UK-Swiss international business-led innovation collaboration. Razvan brings a wealth of engineering experience from his role as co-founder and CTO at Hypervolt, developers of smart EV home chargers and at Powervault, a British manufacturer of smart home battery systems.
Max Millett, former Head of Growth & Sales at Ohmie Go in Australia, assumes the role of Sales Director, leveraging his deep understanding of the energy market and a robust network of industry connections. Max brings a customer-centric approach to drive sales growth and market penetration for Allye, positioning the company as a leading provider of cutting-edge C&I energy storage solutions.
Commenting on the appointments, Jonathan Carrier, CEO of Allye Energy:
"We are thrilled to welcome Simon, Alistair, Razvan and Max to Allye. Their wealth of experience and passion for sustainable innovation will be invaluable as we embark on the next phase of growth. In a short space of time, we have a built a world-class team, showcasing the best of British cleantech talent who all complement our vision for the MAX battery energy storage system and as an Allye in the clean energy transition at home and abroad.”
These strategic hires mark a significant milestone in Allye Energy's journey and underlines the company’s commitment to building a world-class team poised for success in an increasingly dynamic market. With the MAX battery energy storage system at the forefront of its portfolio, Allye Energy is poised to redefine the future of sustainable energy solutions.
