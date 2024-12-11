THE ADAPTAVIST GROUP ACHIEVES £300M IN GLOBAL REVENUE AS IT POSITIONS FOR FUTURE GROWTH

Award-winning British tech scaleup strengthens market position through strategic partnerships, services consolidation, and expanded cloud and AI solutions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK headquartered The Adaptavist Group, a collection of diverse companies making businesses work better, surpassed revenues of £300M in FY2024, with strategic partnerships representing a major driver of growth for the technology and innovation scaleup.

FY2024 marked a transformative period for the Company, as it evolved its offering to capitalise on opportunity in the year ahead. The Adaptavist Group, which provides a powerful combination of SaaS solutions and expert consultancy with award-winning reseller capabilities, unified its worldwide consulting and solutions brands globally under the Adaptavist banner to create a more cohesive service offering. The Company also strengthened its leadership team, and launched a suite of new products to power businesses’ digital transformation strategies.

Partner relationships have long been at the heart of The Adaptavist Group’s business, which was further evidenced in FY2024. The Company enjoyed strong growth within its Atlassian ecosystem and was named Atlassian Partner of the Year: Cloud Solutions in April. Atlassian momentum was also highlighted in May, when The Adaptavist Group announced an alliance with Deloitte on Atlassian-related digital transformations for clients across the Asia Pacific region. Other regional successes with Atlassian included Italy, where demand for Atlassian software and services reached €8M in revenue in its first full year of operations within the country.

Outside the Atlassian ecosystem, The Adaptavist Group, which serves more than 23,000 customers worldwide in over 166 countries, continued to build on partnerships with monday.com and GitLab. The Company also achieved AWS Advanced Tier Consulting Services Partner and AWS Solution Provider status, and was most recently recognised by AWS for its DevOps competency, as well as formally launching its entry into the AWS market. Through strengthening its relationships with its partners, The Adaptavist Group continues to invest to address a great breadth of customer challenges across an increasingly interdependent technology stack. This investment strategy will continue in 2025 as the company strives to deliver ever deeper business value.

In addition to driving growth from partnerships, The Company identified an opportunity to enhance its offerings by consolidating all its worldwide resales, consulting, and solutions brands. This strategic alignment enhances The Adaptavist Group’s ability to deliver integrated services at scale to its growing global customer base. In 2024, new customers included large enterprises Arvato Systems and BetaNXT, with the former keynoting alongside The Adaptavist Group at the inaugural Atlassian Team ‘24 Europe.

In recognition of the Company’s global growth and innovation, 2024 also saw The Adaptavist Group receive the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise for the second time. Created to recognise outstanding achievements by UK businesses, the Award underscores The Adaptavist Group’s international success has further diversified revenue across our four key global hubs, UK, EU, N America and ROW.

Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO of The Adaptavist Group, commented, "This year marks a transformative period for The Adaptavist Group as we've made strategic moves and investments that best position us for the future. By bringing our acquired services businesses together under the Adaptavist brand and strengthening our partnerships with industry leaders including Atlassian, AWS, GitLab, and monday.com, we're creating a stronger foundation to deliver enhanced value to our global customers in the areas they need the most."

Additionally, the Company strengthened its senior leadership team during the year by welcoming Philip White as Chief Financial Officer and appointing Adil Nasri as Chief Information Officer. The appointments illustrate the Company's focus on building a robust executive team to guide its next phase of growth. The Group now consists of a team of over 1,000 talented professionals worldwide, with a strong commitment to fostering a diverse and highly skilled workforce. This focus on hybrid and remote talent was recognised by Jobgether, which named the Company one of the world’s top 100 most flexible employers in 2024.

On the product front in 2024, The Adaptavist Group introduced Narus, a pioneering Generative AI management platform designed to tackle the urgent issue of shadow AI and enable and accelerate safe AI adoption for businesses around the world. Additionally, the Group unveiled Upscale, a leading builder of apps solving everyday work problems on popular platforms like Atlassian and monday.com. The Adaptavist Group also launched Venue.sh, a DevOps platform designed to help developers streamline their development and delivery processes to deploy cloud-native applications at speed. These robust new products and brand pipeline underscores the Company's commitment to being innovative, agile, and forward-thinking by anticipating customers' future needs across people, processes, and tools. The introduction of these products follows a period of investment and supports an increasing gross margin percentage as revenue increases into the future.

“The Adaptavist Group remains at the forefront of what’s possible for businesses today. In bringing together the breadth of vision offered by technologies such as Atlassian’s System of Work and all that Gen AI has to offer, we aim to open up opportunities for companies to truly be better tomorrow,” added Haighton-Williams.

“As we look to the future, we are sharpening our focus on strategic alignment across our offerings. By streamlining our global processes, we’re setting the stage for agile, sustainable growth. This approach uniquely positions us to adapt quickly, invest in high-impact areas, and deliver even greater value to our clients as they navigate their digital transformation journeys.”

About The Adaptavist Group

The Adaptavist Group is a collection of diverse companies with one common goal: to make business work better. We combine the best talent, technology, and processes to make it easier for our customers to excel–today and tomorrow.

We are experts at delivering innovative software, tailored solutions, and quality services across some of the world’s most trusted technology ecosystems, including Atlassian, AWS, monday.com, GitLab, and many more.

The Adaptavist Group exists to support clients’ day-to-day workflows, business transformation, and high-growth strategies. We offer a comprehensive but always evolving range of services across five key practices: agile, DevOps, work management, ITSM, and cloud. Our depth of knowledge across these practices unites us in our mission to help businesses embrace continuous transformation and make it their competitive advantage.

Media Contact: adaptavist@wearetfd.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.