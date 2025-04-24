ScriptRunner launches ‘Loop’, a community platform to help users connect, solve problems, and share ideas

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, ScriptRunner, the leading provider of super-apps that stretch tools from the Atlassian ecosystem and beyond, and part of The Adaptavist Group, has launched ScriptRunner Loop - a brand new community platform designed to help its users get more from their ScriptRunner products, connect with peers and experts, and share ideas, inspiration, and resources.

ScriptRunner Loop is live and free to join today (24th April 2025). Its users can use the platform to find solutions to their ScriptRunner questions, share their software automation knowledge with others, and engage with experts from across the ScriptRunner community.

ScriptRunner has been deployed as a powerful automation and customisation solution - extending the capabilities of platforms like Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, and beyond - since 2010, with nearly 50,000 total installs. Today, the community nature of ScriptRunner Loop ensures all of its users, from SMEs and global enterprises, administrators and software developers, can understand new possibilities, learn from their peers, and broaden their automation potential.

ScriptRunner Loop is not just contributed to by its userbase; a specialist team of staff are embedded for light-touch support, advice on product services, and more.

In ScriptRunner Loop, users can easily access helpful resources, such as video tutorials, official product documentation, and guides on how to get started with ScriptRunner products. Additionally, they can access the latest webinars from ScriptRunner on topics like automation, customisation, and integrations, and discover events where users can meet the team in person.

There are also some exciting features in the pipeline; ScriptRunner Loop users will have access to brand-new training courses to get up to speed on ScriptRunner products, plus the chance to enter giveaways and competitions to win exciting prizes.

Greg Billington, Head of Engineering, at ScriptRunner commented: “ScriptRunner Loop is a welcoming space for users to connect, collaborate and explore the limitless possibilities of automation, integration and beyond.

“Through the platform, everyone from ScriptRunner newbies to seasoned professionals can ask, chat, improve and learn together, creating a space which encourages innovation and creativity.”

About ScriptRunner

ScriptRunner is the market-leader when it comes to stretching your favourite tools from the Atlassian ecosystem and beyond; for teams of any size, in any industry. Our must-have suite of super-apps provide new and unlimited possibilities for automation, customisation and integration, condensed into a simple, nimble toolkit.

Automate boring, time-consuming or critical tasks to optimise day-to-day running and ensure that everyone sleeps easy. For more information, or to check out our extensive library of free resources, please visit www.scriptrunnerhq.com.

