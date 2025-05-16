Talk TikTok to me: 4 in 5 workers say social media influences how they communicate with colleagues

The Adaptavist Group

Research from The Adaptavist Group uncovers the extent of social media's influence on workplace dynamics, fueling conflict and misunderstanding

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social media trends are reshaping how workers connect and collaborate with each other, according to research from The Adaptavist Group, a collection of diverse technology companies making businesses work better. The research revealed that platforms like TikTok and Instagram are directly influencing how 83% of people communicate professionally, fueling conflict and misunderstanding amongst an increasingly intergenerational workforce.

The findings, outlined in The Adaptavist Group's Workplace Communication Atlas, were based on a survey of 1,000 UK knowledge workers conducted by Attest.

The study also uncovered that younger generations – Gen Z and Millennials – were far more likely to be influenced by social media trends than the older generation (50+ year olds). More than half (54%) of over-50s in the workplace said that social media trends have no, or very little, impact at all on their use of language, compared to just over a third of Gen Z (36%) and 39% of Millennials. This highlights how personal usage of digital platforms is shaping communication styles differently across age groups, accelerating the adoption of new phrases or migrating meaning amongst younger generations.

Unsurprisingly, social media influence closely mirrors social media presence. For example, 22% of over-50s say they’re not on social media at all, compared to just 3% of Gen Z and 7% of Millennials. Even amongst users, platform preferences vary widely by generation: older users gravitate towards Facebook (39%), Millennials favour Instagram (32%), and Gen Z overwhelmingly prefer TikTok (42%). Overall, just one in 10 (11%) of all respondents still use X (formerly known as Twitter) or similar (such as BlueSky or Threads). As with any ecosystem, each of these platforms comes with language trends, idiosyncracies, and interaction styles that are unique to its space, driving further differences even amongst those who have the shared behaviour of using a social media platform.

Younger generations are also far more likely to use social media platforms and messaging apps for workplace communication. Messaging apps like WhatsApp are used regularly by 44% of Gen Z and 42% of Millennials, versus only 28% of Boomers. Nearly a third of Gen Z (29%) and Millennials (23%) consider social media, such as LinkedIn messaging, a go-to method for communicating, compared to just 11% of over-50s.

As workers increasingly bring their personal digital habits into the workplace, the risk of miscommunication and misunderstanding can grow. However, Adaptavist’s 2024 Digital Etiquette: Mind The Generational Gap Report found that 90% of global workers believe that the right tools can help close the intergenerational gap, indicating how properly implemented tools can improve communication between different cohorts.

Communication clashes in the TikTok age

Social media is also influencing how workers use emojis, interpret punctuation to convey tone, and set their expectations around response times. These differing viewpoints are further driving a communication divide across workplaces in the UK.

When it comes to emoji use, for example, over-50s are more likely to interpret emoji use as ‘inappropriate’, or even ‘lazy’ or ‘rude’. On the other hand, 25% of Gen Z and 19% of Millennials fully embrace emoji culture and are more likely to interpret its use as ‘friendly’.

Emoji use and social media-driven communication trends are also creating misjudgments at work. Almost one in three (29%) workers across all generations have encountered a misunderstanding at work related to emoji usage, and nearly half (46%) of all respondents cited ‘misinterpreting tone or phrasing’ as their biggest communication challenge in general, in the workplace.

46% of respondents also cited ‘differing response time expectations’ as their biggest communication challenge in the workplace. Over-50s tended to be slightly more patient: 72% said they would expect a response by the end of the day, compared to 77% of Gen Z and 74% of Millennials. A notable share of younger workers expect near-instant replies - 6% of Millennials and 5% of Gen Z - whereas half (2.6%) of over-50s said the same.

This shift in expectations may reflect broader digital behaviours: the rise of real-time social media updates, instant messaging, and 24/7 news cycles has conditioned younger generations to anticipate faster responses in all areas of communication, including the workplace.

Make way for new technologies…

Interestingly, almost one in 10 Gen Zers (9%) and 8% of Millennials use asynchronous video recordings, such as Atlassian’s Loom, as a primary method of communication. These types of communication platforms allow users to send and view videos and screen records, such as tutorials and walkthroughs, in their own time. These are notably high figures for a newer platform, potentially signalling the early stages of an emerging trend.

Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO of The Adaptavist Group, commented:

“Workplace communication will continue to evolve, influenced by emerging trends and the ways people engage with social media. Thus, businesses need to lean into these changes by embracing flexible, tech-forward communication strategies that cater to all preferences simultaneously, and embrace new technologies like asynchronous video recordings, such as Atlassian’s Loom.

“What’s more, with four generations in the workforce, enabling different communication preferences is essential to bridging generational gaps and ultimately building high performing teams. When supported by the right technology and environment, teams can apply soft skills, like emotional intelligence and adaptability, to help combat today’s digital communication productivity challenges.

Research conducted by Attest on behalf of The Adaptavist Group in February 2025. The research surveyed 1,000 UK knowledge workers.

About The Adaptavist Group

The Adaptavist Group is a collection of diverse companies with one common goal: to make business work better. We combine the best talent, technology, and processes to make it easier for our customers to excel–today and tomorrow.

We are experts at delivering innovative software, tailored solutions, and quality services across some of the world’s most trusted technology ecosystems, including Atlassian, AWS, monday.com, GitLab, and many more.

The Adaptavist Group exists to support clients’ day-to-day workflows, business transformation, and high-growth strategies. We offer a comprehensive but always evolving range of services across five key practices: agile, DevOps, work management, ITSM, and cloud. Our depth of knowledge across these practices unites us in our mission to help businesses embrace continuous transformation and make it their competitive advantage.

