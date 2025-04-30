UNESCO International Year of Quantum Science and Technology appoints TFD to launch global initiative: The Quantum 100

TFD devised campaign to spotlight global quantum workforce, winning brief following competitive pitch

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TFD (Think Feel Do), the impact communications agency focused on disruptive tech, has been appointed to launch a major new global initiative on behalf of UNESCO to celebrate its (IYQ). Devised by TFD, The Quantum 100: A global snapshot of careers & community, will spotlight the diverse community of people driving the quantum field forwards around the world. The campaign will produce a global snapshot of quantum careers and community through an online gallery and social media campaign, telling the stories of the people powering progress, championing quantum professionals, and inspiring the next generation of deep tech talent.

Commenting on the announcement, TFD CEO and Founder, Stephanie Forrest, said:

“Quantum technology has the potential to transform our lives, our society, and the economy. But to realise its promise, it is critical that we engage current and future talent around the world. It’s hard to be what you can’t see, and so we’re excited to be working with IYQ on such an important initiative to shine a light on the wide spectrum of experience and talent within the quantum ecosystem. This way, we can provide a global view of the people powering one of the most exciting and dynamic technologies of our time.”

The IYQ is a year-long, worldwide initiative coordinated by UNESCO to celebrate the contributions of quantum science to technological progress over the past century. It aims to raise global awareness of quantum’s importance to sustainable development in the 21st century, and ensure that all nations have access to quantum education and opportunities. The IYQ coincides with the 100th anniversary of the birth of quantum mechanics, which inspired TFD’s idea to spotlight 100 people shaping the future of quantum for science and society.

The appointment further strengthens TFD’s quantum portfolio, which includes major industry players such as Oxford Instruments NanoScience, and innovative startups, including Aquark Technologies, Quantum Dice, and TreQ. TFD is also the agency of record for The Economist Impact Commercialising Quantum Global.



About TFD - Think Feel Do

TFD (Think Feel Do) is a global impact communications consultancy working in disruptive tech. With almost five years of quantum technology experience, TFD are experts at communicating complex topics to diverse audiences in a way that’s engaging and relevant. Working with clients such as Oxford Instruments, The Adaptavist Group, Hexagon Geosystems, and Entrust, TFD develops and executes full suite communications programmes which span strategic communications, content development, digital and social media and awards and events support.



About the International Year of Quantum Science & Technology:

The UN declared 2025 the International Year of Quantum Science & Technology (IYQ) to mark the 100th anniversary of the study of quantum mechanics, and to help raise public awareness of the importance and impact of quantum science and applications on all aspects of life. It also aims to inspire the next generation of quantum scientists and improve the future quantum workforce by focusing on education and outreach. Anyone, anywhere, can participate in IYQ by helping others to learn more about quantum or simply taking the time to learn more about it themselves.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.