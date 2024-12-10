Max is now on Titan OS, giving millions of viewers across Europe access to its content library

Titan OS x Max Max TV Set

The Max app is now available on Titan OS-powered devices across Europe, currently on Philips Smart TVs and soon expanding to JVC and other brands

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan OS S.L. (Titan OS), a Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announced a strategic partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery for the launch of Max on Titan OS.

As part of this collaboration, the Max app is now accessible on Philips devices powered by Titan OS across Europe, with expansion plans to include JVC and other brands soon.

This partnership strengthens Titan OS's premium and localised content offering, providing viewers access to Max’s world-class library. Subscribers can enjoy iconic brands and franchises such as HBO, Harry Potter, the DC Universe, Cartoon Network, and Max Originals. The platform also features a variety of blockbuster films from Warner Bros. Pictures and non-scripted programming from Discovery, TLC, AFN, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, and HGTV.

Among the most anticipated titles in Max’s lineup are the HBO Original Dune: Prophecy and Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking. Premium series on its portfolio include critically acclaimed hits such as Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, The White Lotus, Succession, Euphoria, True Detective, and And Just Like That. Additionally, Max boasts iconic Warner Bros. Television classics like Friends, family favourites like Adventure Time, and a wide variety of top-tier entertainment.

Jacinto Roca, CEO at Titan OS, stated: “We're thrilled to bring Max's world-class library to millions of homes across Europe, offering our users iconic franchises and premium entertainment. This partnership reinforces our commitment to creating the best TV experience. By leveraging our personalisation and discoverability features, we aim to connect Max's incredible offering with the right audiences”.

In line with Titan OS' vision to simplify content discovery and deliver a personalised viewing experience, Max offers a consumer-centric streaming experience.

Subscribers can personalise their profiles, receive tailored recommendations, and enjoy content in their preferred language. Max also allows the creation of profiles for kids, with age-appropriate content and parental controls. Its intuitive search functionality makes it easy to find content, while features such as Continue Watching, Download for on-the-go viewing and the option for subscribers to save content they love.

The Max app will be accessible from the Titan OS homepage, ensuring quick and intuitive access to its extensive catalogue. Users can launch the app directly or explore featured content via homepage banners.

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with offices in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions that unlock the full potential of Connected TV.

Titan OS's mission is to re-think TV, changing how people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Titan OS seeks to foster collaboration across the TV ecosystem to grow business with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content providers, publishers and brands. Its independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, delivering a personalised experience to millions of viewers from the moment they turn on their TV. With tailored recommendations, Titan OS seamlessly integrates all content on the home page, from streaming subscription services, free and pay movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of branded content across television, film, streaming and gaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, TNT Sports, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

About Max

Max® is the premier global streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery that delivers the most unique and captivating stories, ranging from the highest quality in scripted programming, movies, documentaries, true crime, adult animation, and live sports and news (where available). Max is the destination for prestigious entertainment brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, DC, Harry Potter, as well as iconic shows like Friends and The Big Bang Theory, all in one place.

