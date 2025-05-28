Titan OS to announce the availability of TimVision on Titan OS-powered smart TVs across Italy

Titan OS to announce the availability of TimVision

Titan OS to announce the availability of TimVision, the premium Italian streaming entertainment service, on Titan OS-powered smart TVs across Italy.

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Titan OS S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announced the availability of TimVision – the TIM’s streaming service - on Titan OS-powered smart TVs across Italy.

The TimVision app is now available on Philips Smart TVs with Titan OS that will soon expand to additional TV brands running the operating system.

As a consequence Italian audiences will enjoy the TimVision’s appealing catalogue, including a selection of high profile cinema blockbusters, independent and Italian movies, premium TV Series, kids contents, trending Italian shows and live sport matches.

This project is part of Titan OS’ broader mission to make content discovery effortless and personalised. Through Titan OS' advanced discoverability features - including homepage promotion, featured app slots - TimVision benefits from increased exposure and deeper engagement with new and existing audiences.

“We’re thrilled to welcome TimVision to Titan OS,” said Rick Fens, SVP Business Development at Titan OS. “TimVision’s unique mix of Italian and global content perfectly complements our growing entertainment ecosystem, and we’re proud to join TimVision’s distribution, visibility, and monetisation strategy across Italy.”



###

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.