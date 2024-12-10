PHILIPPINES, December 10 - Press Release

December 10, 2024 Foreign Policy Address of Senator Loren Legarda

"Soft Power for a Planet at Risk: Advancing Philippine Foreign Policy

Through Cultural Diplomacy and Climate Action"

Department of Foreign Affairs

10 December 2024 Excellencies, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen: magandang araw sa inyong lahat. In the serene villages of South Cotabato, the T'boli artisans weave the patterns of the t'nalak, a sacred textile born from their dreams. Each thread is a whispered story of their ancestors, a tribute to the harmony between humanity and nature. In the Visayas, the Akeanons breathe life into their exquisite piña textiles, a craft that has garnered global acclaim, earning a place on UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. These communities, committed to sustainable artistry, rely on abundant raw materials in their environment and use manual looms that require neither electricity nor fuel. Their timeless craft leaves only the gentlest trace upon the Earth, with practically zero carbon emissions and minimal waste. From these stories, an essential truth unfolds: our culture and environment are intertwined wellsprings of strength. Together, they form a power that transcends boundaries, builds connections, and influences the world--not through coercion but persuasion and attraction. This is soft power, and it rests on our cultural identity, creative expression, and ecological stewardship. Culture, at its essence, is a bridge--one that spans divides, and unites people in shared understanding. In today's polarized world, cultural diplomacy allows us to express what words alone cannot--a shared humanity and a reverence for diversity. The Philippines, with its vibrant mosaic of over 180 languages, ethnic traditions, colonial legacies, and contemporary influences, is uniquely positioned to lead in this space and shape global conversations. Our diversity is not a hurdle but a strength--a conviction I held as a young senator at the age of 38 and hold even more firmly today. Cultural diplomacy thrives on education and people-to-people connections. This inspired the creation of Sentro Rizal under the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009, a landmark legislation I authored, to establish an international network of cultural centers bringing Filipino arts, culture, and language to the world. Through this initiative, we assert that our identity is both unique and universal--a narrative that resonates across communities and cultures. Building on this vision, I championed the Philippine Studies Program in 2016 to deepen global understanding of Filipino culture and history. Launched the following year at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, the program has since extended to over 20 universities worldwide. Just weeks ago, the Dialogo Philippine Studies Program Conference here in Manila welcomed students and scholars from 37 universities, furthering bonds of shared learning and solidarity. Our cultural renaissance continues to gain momentum. In 2015, after a 51-year absence, the Philippines returned to the Venice Biennale, the world's most prestigious contemporary art and architecture exhibition. As the prime mover of this historic comeback, I witnessed how it redefined global engagement by centering on human stories, sparking collective action for positive change. Looking ahead to 2025, the Philippines will take center stage as the Guest of Honour at the Frankfurt Book Fair, the world's largest literary event. Undeterred by the uncertainties of the pandemic, I worked tirelessly to secure this milestone, driven by a vision far greater than mere participation. I asked: If other nations have carved their place on this prestigious stage, and if our Southeast Asian neighbor, Indonesia, has claimed its spotlight, then why not the Philippines? Why shouldn't our luminous literary heritage be celebrated alongside the world's greatest voices? So, with full confidence in the brilliance of the Filipino, I pushed for the Philippines to take the lead and seize the chance to unveil the boundless ingenuity of our people to the world. Our theme for 2025, The Imagination Peoples the Air, draws inspiration from the ideals of Dr. Jose Rizal, whose vision of an enlightened, empowered nation continues to guide us. For Rizal was, above all, a storyteller--a weaver of truths that moved hearts and minds, crossing the boundaries of time and place. In his footsteps, we too are a nation of storytellers. Through our narratives, we can claim our space in the global imagination, foster understanding, and carve pathways for intellectual and creative dialogue. I am reminded of my visit to Wilhelmsfeld in 2019. There, Dr. Fritz Hack Ullmer welcomed me to the small German town where his great-grandfather, Pastor Karl Ullmer, hosted Rizal for three months in 1886. Inside the Protestant vicarage, I stood in the very room where Rizal penned the final chapters of Noli Me T angere. Recently, I learned that this historic vicarage was being placed on the market. Knowing its importance to us Filipinos, I am delighted to share that this site--where Rizal exemplified cultural diplomacy by transcending barriers through the brilliance of his mind and the humanity of his spirit amidst a time of oppression and discrimination--will soon belong to the Philippines. Another treasure tied to Rizal's memory is the Philippine textile collection and indigenous artifacts he donated to his friend, Dr. Adolf Bastian, the first director of the Berlin Ethnological Museum. During a visit in 2013, I marveled at this collection--a Bagobo blouse, a Manobo jacket, a Mandaya abaca baby carrier, and other artifacts that showcase our people's artistry and ingenuity. The collection is a powerful example of cultural diplomacy, highlighting the craftsmanship of Filipinos, and I have been persistent in bringing part of this collection home since discovering its existence. Ladies and gentlemen, these efforts are far more than mere events or standalone initiatives; they are platforms that share the fortitude of our heritage, revealing a spectrum of connections that transform division into understanding, insight, and empathy--once again, our soft power at work. This is why, as a four-term senator, I authored the Cultural Mapping Law, institutionalizing cultural mapping to make heritage an inclusive tool for local and national development. I pushed for the establishment of a standalone Committee on Culture and the Arts in the Philippine Senate--a body I am honored to Chair. Moreover, I fully supported the creation of the Office of Cultural Diplomacy in the DFA, ensuring that culture remains central to our national and international agenda. But as we celebrate our culture, we cannot turn away from the pressing realities of our time. The climate crisis looms as the defining challenge of the 21st century, and for a nation like ours--consistently ranked14 among the most at risk in the World Risk Index--the stakes are nothing short of existential. Here lies the intersection between cultural diplomacy and climate action. Both draw strength from the same roots: the power of storytelling, the recognition of our shared humanity, and the urgency of collective action. As far back as 2008, I boldly pushed for the creation of a standalone Committee on Climate Change in the Senate. Despite skepticism from colleagues who deemed it redundant to the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, I stood my ground, understanding that climate change transcends environmental concerns--it is a sweeping threat to our fundamental human rights and dignity. In 2015, I initiated the Manila Call to Action on Climate Change, a landmark appeal launched by then Presidents Benigno Aquino II and François Hollande in Manila. This became a critical stepping stone toward the historic Paris Agreement later that year. Through our leadership of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), the Philippines not only advocated for the Paris Agreement but also helped establish the V20 Group, a coalition driving innovative climate financing and solutions for vulnerable nations. As part of the CVF, I worked alongside global leaders such as Saber Chowdhury, Member of Parliament in Bangladesh, and Mohamed Nasheed, former president of the Maldives and now CVF Secretary-General. Together, we challenged executive departments to significantly elevate their climate ambitions. In 2018, I had the privilege of serving as one of the Commissioners of the Global Commission on Adaptation, collaborating with esteemed figures like the eighth UN Secretary-General, Mr. Ban Ki moon, Bill Gates, and now incumbent IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. With leaders from 17 convening countries, we crafted strategic solutions to accelerate large-scale action in empowering vulnerable nations to adapt to the evolving climate realities. As a member of the Campaign for Nature Global Steering Committee, I have witnessed how global climate networks amplify a nation's voice and influence. In 2022, US Senator Russell Feingold sought this representation's guidance to bring the Philippines into the High Ambition Coalition (HAC), a global initiative dedicated to protecting at least 30 percent of the world's land and ocean by 2030--the ambitious 30 by 30 goal. This underscored not only the Philippines' growing prominence in environmental advocacy but also the trust placed in our ability to lead and inspire on the global stage. This representation also believes in the powerful reach of our soft power in driving international action for marine conservation. By funding activities leading to the United Nations Oceans Conference in Nice, France, next year, to be co-chaired by France and Costa Rica, we are championing the call for global unity in protecting our marine ecosystems. With the same conviction, I have strongly advocated for the Senate's concurrence in the ratification of the High Seas Treaty, an agreement aimed at conserving and sustainably using marine biological diversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction. These efforts embody the heart of our soft power: inspiring collaboration, nurturing shared responsibility, and igniting hope for a sustainable future for the generations to come. Our leadership has never faltered. This year, the Philippines hosted the Board of the Fund for responding to Loss and Damage, a recognition of our commitment to equity and climate justice. Just last week, the Philippines stood before the International Court of Justice to assert that the climate crisis is not merely an environmental issue but a profound threat to human rights, peace, and security. By 2030, as many as 11 million Filipinos may face the unbearable impacts of extreme heat, a number that could rise to 74 million by 2050. Sea-level rise threatens to displace 150,000 Filipinos by 2040, with economic losses projected to reach Php18 billion. As the UNDRR Global Champion for Resilience, I am resolute in advancing sustainable, equitable, and inclusive solutions--knowing that our very survival depends on our ability to adapt and innovate. Amidst these challenges, there must be progressive, actionable hope. Through our National Adaptation Plan, we embed resilience strategies across eight priority sectors, including the preservation of cultural heritage. The all-important truth is that as we preserve our identity, we protect our environment. This is the essence of my message: cultural diplomacy and climate action are not separate pursuits--they are two harmonizing forces. Both reflect our Filipino spirit: resilient, creative, and committed to a just future. Together, they form the foundation of a foreign policy that is not only transformative but also deeply human. I continue, and will persist, to advocate for institutionalizing cultural diplomacy as the fourth pillar of our foreign policy--not as an accessory, but as its living pulse. At the same time, I call on all of us to hold firm in our climate leadership, embracing our role on the global stage not as passive observers but as active catalysts for meaningful change. Ladies and gentlemen, soft power is anything but soft. It is a force that permeates and settles, reshapes perceptions, and transforms societies from within. When wielded with purpose and intention, it allows us to stand proud as Filipinos, lead by example, and offer the world a model for resilience, sustainability, and harmony. I urge you to stand with me in this vision. Let us champion a foreign policy that uplifts, unites, and inspires--a foreign policy that is unmistakably Filipino. Maraming salamat po at isang luntiang Pilipinas sa ating lahat!

