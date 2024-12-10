From Vision to Reality: CETI AI Founders Unveil Human-AI Potential in Their New Book

The Intelligent Economy: How AI and Blockchain Are Transforming Business and Society Empowering the Future: Bridging Innovation Between Web2, Web3, and AI

CETI AI founders unveil how AI and blockchain are transforming industries, bridging digital and physical realms, and driving the future economy.

TOKYO , JAPAN, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CETI AI Co-Founders Dennis Jarvis and Tony Evans announce the release of their new book, "The Intelligent Economy: How AI and Blockchain Are Transforming Business and Society." The book reflects CETI AI’s vision of how artificial intelligence (AI) bridges the physical, digital, and intelligent worlds, offering readers practical insights into the rapidly evolving digital economy.The book’s creation is a collaborative effort that embodies CETI AI’s principles. Co-founders Dennis Jarvis and Tony Evans conceptualized and authored the book, drawing from their expertise in AI and blockchain. CETI AI’s proprietary technology analyzed company knowledge and data to enrich the content, while blockchain advisor Alyze Sam refined and edited the narrative for clarity and impact."This book is a reflection of our belief that AI can do more than assist—it can enhance how we communicate complex ideas and build connections," says Dennis Jarvis, co-founder of CETI AI.Exploring the Intelligent Economy"The Intelligent Economy" delves into key areas shaping the future of technology and business:AI as a Partner: How AI bridges physical and digital systems, creating integrated solutions.Web2 to Web3 Transition: Exploring the challenges and opportunities of connecting traditional and decentralized systems.Ethical AI and Blockchain: Insights into how technology can drive transparency, inclusivity, and empowerment.CETI AI’s Role: A perspective on how CETI AI is contributing to innovation at the intersection of these fields.Tony Evans, co-founder of CETI AI, adds, "The book underscores the potential of AI to act as a bridge, not just between technologies, but also between ideas and people."A Collaborative CreationThe book was crafted through a unique process:Human Expertise: Co-founders Dennis Jarvis and Tony Evans brought their extensive experience to the project, drawing on CETI AI’s mission to connect physical, digital, and intelligent systems.AI-Driven Insights: CETI AI’s proprietary technology contributed by analyzing company data and enhancing the book’s content.Expert Advice: Blockchain expert Alyze Sam ensured the final manuscript was clear, engaging, and aligned with CETI AI’s vision with essential editorial advice and guidance."This collaborative approach demonstrates how humans and AI can work together to create something meaningful,"Who Should Read This Book?"The Intelligent Economy" is designed for entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders looking to understand the potential of AI and blockchain in reshaping industries. It offers practical insights for navigating the transition from Web2 to Web3 and leveraging AI for innovation and growth.Available Now Worldwide"The Intelligent Economy: How AI and Blockchain Are Transforming Business and Society" is available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback formats. Readers can purchase the book in the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and worldwide.About CETI AICETI AI is a leader in AI and blockchain solutions, focused on bridging physical, digital, and intelligent systems. CETI AI empowers individuals and businesses with innovative technologies, driving the development of a more connected and transparent economy. Learn more at www.taoceti.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.