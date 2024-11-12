CETI AI Seizes Opportunity Amidst U.S. Pro-Tech Shift with Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Infrastructure

ceτi AI CETI h100 Hardware

ORMOND BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CETI AI , a leader in AI infrastructure and blockchain solutions, is poised to seize unprecedented opportunities in the wake of the 2024 U.S. Elections. With the new administration’s favorable stance on cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, CETI AI is set to bridge traditional industries with the Web2/3 sector in the U.S., expanding its reach and impact.As part of this strategic growth, CETI AI is excited to announce the addition of NVIDIA's revolutionary H200 hardware in its cutting-edge data center in 2025. This powerful infrastructure upgrade is designed to deliver increased processing speed, energy efficiency, and scalability, making it ideal for handling complex AI models and high-throughput blockchain applications. With the H200, CETI AI aims to offer clients unparalleled performance that supports data-intensive projects across various sectors, from finance to advanced research and beyond.Recently, CETI AI’s CEO, Dennis Jarvis, met with U.S. President Donald Trump and members of his campaign at a high-profile event in Las Vegas. The pro-crypto and pro-AI discussions at the event underscored the alignment between CETI AI’s mission and the administration's tech-forward agenda, setting a strong foundation for potential collaboration with U.S. enterprises and innovators.“Given this pro-tech political landscape, CETI AI is uniquely positioned to collaborate closely with U.S.-based companies seeking world-class AI and blockchain infrastructure,” said Jarvis. “Integrating the H200 into our data center will mark a new era of speed and scale for us, allowing CETI AI to support the evolving demands of the Web2/3 sector and beyond. This new capability opens doors for clients to undertake more ambitious projects, underpinned by next-gen computational power.”CETI AI’s commitment to advancing AI and blockchain innovation perfectly aligns with the current administration’s tech-driven agenda. With a foundation of scalable and resilient infrastructure, CETI AI remains dedicated to empowering clients across the U.S. and globally with infrastructure solutions that are built for the future of AI and digital assets.For more information about CETI AI and partnership opportunities, visit [www.taoceti.ai].About CETI AICETI AI is a premier AI and blockchain infrastructure company, focusing on high-performance computational solutions for the digital economy. With an emphasis on scalability and innovation, CETI AI bridges the gap between legacy systems and future-ready Web3 applications, delivering solutions that drive progress across industries.

