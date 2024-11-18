CETI AI to Engage Investors and Clients at RiskOn360 Conference Amidst U.S. Expansion

RISK ON Conference Empowering the Future: Bridging Innovation Between Web2, Web3, and AI

CETI AI expands into the U.S., engages investors at RiskOn360, and showcases cutting-edge AI and blockchain infrastructure powered by NVIDIA H200 servers.

The capital we are raising is pivotal to scaling CETI AI’s infrastructure to support the next wave of AI and blockchain innovation,” — Dennis Jarvis

ORMOND BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CETI AI is thrilled to announce its participation as a featured speaker at the upcoming RiskOn360 Conference , where it will present its vision for AI-driven infrastructure and blockchain solutions. As part of its U.S. market expansion strategy, CETI AI will leverage this platform to engage with potential investors and clients, raising capital from traditional and crypto investors in various forms to support its ambitious growth plans.A significant portion of the capital raised will go toward the acquisition of NVIDIA H200 servers , which will enhance CETI AI’s ability to handle complex AI computations. Additional funds will support the expansion of CETI AI’s high-performance data centers, enabling scalable solutions for a wide range of AI and blockchain applications. By serving Web2 and Web3 clients, CETI AI is creating infrastructure that bridges today’s systems with tomorrow’s innovation.“The capital we are raising is pivotal to scaling CETI AI’s infrastructure to support the next wave of AI and blockchain innovation,” said Dennis Jarvis, CEO of CETI AI. “With NVIDIA H200 hardware and state-of-the-art data centers, we are poised to deliver solutions that redefine computational efficiency for businesses worldwide.”Tony Evans, Chief Strategy Officer of CETI AI, emphasized the company’s dual approach to investors. “CETI AI’s ability to engage both traditional and crypto investors reflects our understanding of the digital economy’s convergence with legacy systems. By serving clients across Web2 and Web3, we position ourselves as the bridge between the present and the future of technology.”At RiskOn360, CETI AI will deliver a presentation showcasing its unique dual approach to serving Web2 and Web3 clients, while highlighting its infrastructure capabilities and plans to bridge traditional and blockchain systems. Attendees will gain insights into the company’s vision for AI-driven solutions and the tangible benefits of partnering with CETI AI.For more information on CETI AI’s participation in the RiskOn360 Conference and investment opportunities, visit www.taoceti.ai About CETI AICETI AI is a leading AI and blockchain infrastructure company, known for delivering high-performance computational solutions tailored to the needs of businesses in the digital economy. With state-of-the-art data centers, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to innovation, CETI AI enables seamless integration between traditional systems and Web3 applications. Trusted by enterprises across multiple industries, CETI AI provides scalable, future-ready solutions to meet the demands of the fast-changing technological landscape.

