Lane Closure on WV 2, from Kent to Franklin, to Begin Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Page Content A portion of WV 2, both northbound and southbound, between Wayne’s Ridge Road and Burch Ridge Road, will have one lane closed, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, to move equipment. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorist are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

