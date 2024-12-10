Road Closure on County Route 3/1 (Highland Road), in Wheeling, to Begin Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Page Content County Route 3/1(Highland Road), in Wheeling, will be closed, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, for several electric pole replacements. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.



Alternate Route: Use County Route 3 (Cherry Hill Road) to WV 2 (Warwood Avenue) to County Route 4 (Clearview Avenue).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

