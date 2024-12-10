Lane Closure on US 40, in Fulton, to Begin Monday, December 9, 2024

Page Content ​A portion of US 40 (National Road), in Fulton, near 301 National Road, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, December 9, 2024, through Wednesday, December 11, 2024, for water valve replacement. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect slight delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​ ​

