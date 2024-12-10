Bridge inspections scheduled on I-79 and I-77 near Charleston beginning Sunday, December 8, 2024

Page Content

Two weeks of nighttime and daytime bridge inspections are scheduled on Interstate 77 and Interstate 79 in the Charleston area, beginning Sunday, December 8, 2024, through Friday, December 20, 2024. Inspections will require single lane closures, with other lanes remaining open.



Nighttime closures are scheduled nightly from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday, December 8, 2024, through Friday, December 13, 2024, at mile markers .55, .70, 98.10, and 106.11 on I-77; and mile markers .25 and .34 on I-79.



Daytime closures run from 7 a.m. until 11. a.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2024, and continue daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2024, through Friday, December 20, 2024. Daytime closures will take place at mile markers .20, 7.50, 10.64, and 15.46 on I-79.



Motorists should reduce speed and expect delays in the area. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could affect the inspection schedule.​

​