"NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” Launches Gaara-Themed Sand Art Event

▲Original sand art design ▲Participants can take home one-of-a-kind sand art ▲Create unforgettable memories with family

The attraction at anime park Nijigen no Mori has launched "Kazekage Gaara’s First Sand Art", a winter art experience for families

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime theme park Nijigen no Mori, located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, has launched a unique art experience at its popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" on Monday, December 7th, 2024, to continue through Sunday, March 2nd, 2025. The "Kazekage Gaara’s First Sand Art" experience is the first of its kind at the Shinobi-Zato Workshop, designed for families and friends to enjoy together.

In this special event, participants will have the opportunity to come in from the cold to create their very own original sand art based on the character Gaara, with a design exclusive to Nijigen no Mori. Drawing inspiration from Gaara’s iconic sand-based jutsu, participants are challenged with skillfully manipulating a variety of colored sand to create a one-of-a-kind piece of art for guests to take home as a souvenir.

The event provides families, friends, and fans alike the opportunity to imitate Gaara’s legendary ability to control sand in a creative and interactive way, create unforgettable memories and take home a one-of-a-kind souvenir.

■Overview: "Kazekage Gaara’s First Sand Art"

Event Duration: Saturday, December 7th, 2024 to Sunday, March 2nd, 2025

Opening Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Last entry at 3:30 p.m.)

Location: The Shinobi-Zato Workshop in the NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato at anime park Nijigen no Mori (within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park),

2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Price: 500 yen (tax included)

*A separate admission ticket is required to enter the attraction.

Content: The "Kazekage Gaara’s First Sand Art" experience will be held at the Shinobi-Zato Workshop within the "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" attraction area of anime park Nijigen no Mori. Participants will have the opportunity to create original sand art based on the popular character "Gaara". Using various colored sand, guests can freely apply their creativity to design a unique sand art piece. Once completed, the finished sand art can be taken home as a special souvenir.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

