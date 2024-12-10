First Lady Justice welcomes Bo to Buffalo Elementary School, state’s 44th therapy dog through Friends With Paws program

​ BUFFALO, WV — First Lady Cathy Justice visited Buffalo Elementary School today for an assembly to celebrate the arrival of the state’s newest therapy dog through the Friends With Paws program. First Lady Cathy Justice visited Buffalo Elementary School today for an assembly to celebrate the arrival of the state’s newest therapy dog through the Friends With Paws program. The dog introduced is a male Golden Retriever named Bo. As of today, a total of 44 Friends With Paws therapy dogs have been placed throughout the state. "Welcoming Bo to Buffalo Elementary School is another exciting step toward completing our vision for the Friends With Paws program," First Lady Justice said. "These incredible therapy dogs have already touched the lives of so many students and staff across West Virginia, providing comfort, support, and joy in our schools. With Bo's arrival, we are reminded of the power of kindness and the importance of creating safe, nurturing environments where children can thrive. It's bittersweet to see this program nearing completion and heartwarming to witness its lasting impact in communities like Buffalo." "Putnam County Schools and Buffalo Elementary are thrilled to welcome Bo to Buffalo Elementary School as part of the Friends With Paws initiative through Communities In Schools," Putnam County Schools Superintendent John Husdon said. "This program is a testament to our commitment to supporting the whole child, addressing not just academic needs but also emotional and social well-being. Bo will play a vital role in creating a nurturing and supportive environment, helping students manage stress, build confidence, and feel more connected at school. We are excited to see Bo's positive impact on our students, staff, and school community." The Friends With Paws program places certified therapy dogs in several CIS schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost. Therapy dogs are specially trained to provide comfort and support to people in various tense environments. They can help people feel at ease, improve their mood, relieve anxiety, and remove social barriers. Friends With Paws therapy dogs are highly trained and certified to show their ability to work in stressful environments, ignore distractions, and provide therapy to people with diverse backgrounds and circumstances. "We are so excited to have Bo on staff," Principal Tonya Casto at Buffalo Elementary said. "We know without a doubt having Bo at Buffalo Elementary will help our students feel more relaxed, improve their focus, and create a positive, supportive learning environment. We appreciate First Lady Cathy Justice's Friends With Paws initiative and are honored to have been selected and entrusted with such a meaningful resource!" Following today’s assembly, students and staff had the chance to greet Bo. In addition to students, staff, and local officials, representatives from Toyota Motor Manufacturing were in attendance. Toyota is exploring ways to support Bo, further advancing Buffalo Elementary’s mission to thrive through the transformative impact of the Friends With Paws program. “The Communities In Schools program, Friends With Paws, is an excellent addition to the already wonderful program that supports our children in WV,” Senior Engineering Manager at Toyota and Communities In Schools Advisory Council member Dr. Kevin Fields said. “These dogs are like guardian angels who are friends to all. They provide light and comfort amidst the darkness. Light is needed for all things to grow. May Bo be a beacon of light and hope for the children of Buffalo Elementary.” The Friends With Paws program is a partnership between the Governor’s Office, West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) Nonprofit, and the West Virginia Department of Education. Therapy dogs are placed in schools within CIS counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse, or other at-risk situations, and are in the greatest need of a support animal. The dogs serve as a healthy and friendly outlet for these students to address trauma and other social-emotional issues. More information about Friends With Paws can be found in Communities In Schools: Friends With Paws, a documentary produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting. A 2019 study published by the National Institute of Health found that a dog’s presence in the classroom promotes a positive mood and provides significant anti-stress effects on the body. In addition, research shows that the simple act of petting animals releases an automatic relaxation response. Therapy animals lower anxiety and help people relax, provide comfort, reduce loneliness, and increase mental stimulation. They are also shown to lower blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health, reduce the number of medications some people need, help control breathing in those with anxiety, and diminish overall physical pain, among other profound benefits.

