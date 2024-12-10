Boss Up Foundation and Rap Snacks Join Forces to Rally Celebrity Support for Inner-City Schools

Boss up team address students Students compete in a entrepreneurship debate

RAP SNACKS’ FOUNDATION BOSS UP ANNOUNCES A CALL TO ACTION TO HELP SCHOOLS IN CITIES ACROSS AMERICA CALLING ON CELEBRITIES AND ATHLETES TO GET ENGAGED

I travel all over the country visiting schools and introducing our entrepreneurship curriculum, and what I see is heartbreaking” We are asking other celebrities and athletes to help.” — Wise Intelligence, President of Boss UP

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- To address the dire needs of inner-city schools, Wise Intelligent, President of the Boss Up Foundation , and James Lindsay, CEO of Rap Snacks, are calling on celebrities and athletes to step up and make a difference. Together, they aim to mobilize resources and bring essential educational supplies and life-changing programs to underserved schools nationwide.“I travel all over the country visiting schools and introducing our curriculum we have developed on entrepreneurship, and we visit these schools and see how they are in desperate need of basic educational supplies. Books, computers, pencils, essentials, how will they get a quality education if they don’t have what they need?” Said Wise Intelligence. “It seems as if we have forgotten about the public schools in our communities, and we must give them what they need to receive a good education.” Continued Wise.“Rap Snacks is a company that works with entertainers daily. We want to call on our celebrities and athletes to help our children. If we don’t care for our youth now, we will pay for it later. We want celebrities to adopt schools with us. It can be a small or large donation, whatever is in their heart to give.” Said James Lindsay.The two executives developed the concept after working with schools in the inner cities and realizing the enormous need for assistance. This call to action is their way of taking what they already do and making it even more significant by reaching more children. “When we have more resources, we can share more resources! Many kids look up to athletes and celebrities, so why not have them engaged in this worthy initiative?” said Wise.For more information on Boss Up initiatives, please visit www.bossupfdn.org ABOUTBoss up is the philanthropic component of Rap Snacks. It was designed To empower youth from under-resourced communities through enhanced proactive, real-world experiential programs filled with life skills education and the spirit of entrepreneurship that supports students' emotional, social, and ethical development. Every Boss Up participant acquires the business and life skills required to turn their dream into a plan, activate it, and achieve the first goal of every entrepreneur, which is to start their own business.Rap Snacks is a unique snack brand founded in 1994 by James Lindsay, with a concept that combines food and hip-hop culture. The company gained popularity by creating distinct potato chip flavors and packaging them with images of famous hip-hop artists. Its partnerships with major retailers like Walmart, Sam's Club, and Target helped to fuel the brand's success. Stores, and its collaborations with famous artists such as Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, Migos, Lil Baby, and Rick Ross. These artists have their signature flavors, creating a solid connection between the product and the culture. Rap Snacks was the fastest-growing C-store brand in 2023 and 2024.

