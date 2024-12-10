Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,871 in the last 365 days.

AHA responds to Medicare $2 Drug List Model request for information

The AHA Dec. 9 said it supports a potential Medicare $2 Drug List Model, where people enrolled in a Part D plan would have access to certain prescription drugs for a low, fixed copayment no higher than $2 for a month’s supply per drug.  
 
"Providing low, fixed copayments for common generic drugs, as CMS proposed, could help increase medication adherence and improve health outcomes," AHA wrote. "This model would standardize cost sharing for certain drugs for beneficiaries with Medicare Part D enrolled in a participating plan and their health care providers." 
 
The AHA provided recommendations for how to account for shortages in the approved drug list and for public rulemaking to update the drug list annually, as well as feedback on potential quality measures for the model. Additional details on the request for information can be found on the M2DL webpage. Comments on the model are due to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services today and must be submitted through a survey portal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA responds to Medicare $2 Drug List Model request for information

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more