AHA discusses importance of community health workers

The AHA highlighted the importance of community health workers during the Common Health Coalition’s inaugural Common Health Challenge held Dec. 9.



“Community health workers play a vital role within many hospitals and health systems, serving as important connectors between providers and communities that have been underserved,” said Michelle Hood, AHA executive vice president and chief operating officer. “By increasing collaboration and communication throughout the health care system, community health workers are expanding and bridging access to care, supporting patient outcomes, and increasing cultural competence and health knowledge.”



The AHA, along with AHIP, the Alliance of Community Health Plans, the American Medical Association, and Kaiser Permanente, is a founding partner of the Coalition, which was established last year to strengthen partnerships between health care and public health.

