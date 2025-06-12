Joint Commission announces partnership to develop best practices for AI in health care

The Joint Commission June 11 announced a new partnership with the Coalition for Health AI to help accelerate the development and adoption of best practices and guidance for using artificial intelligence in health care. The organizations will co-develop a series of AI playbooks, tools and a certification program based on The Joint Commission’s platform for evidence-based standards and CHAI’s consensus-based best practices for health AI. The first guidance will be released this fall, followed by AI certification.

