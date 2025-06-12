Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,171 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,018 in the last 365 days.

Learning series to focus on obstetric readiness for EMS, EDs in rural areas

The Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health, with support from the Health Resources and Services Administration, will host a five-part learning series beginning June 25 on obstetric readiness for emergency medical services and emergency departments in rural and under-resourced communities. The series features specific recommendations for rural EMS and EDs that include telehealth and mobile care unit strategies.  

Experts in the first session will summarize challenges to obstetric care in rural communities and identify community resources to support pregnant and postpartum patients. Learn more information on the series from AIM’s Learning Series webpage, under Obstetric Readiness Summer Sprint 2025. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Learning series to focus on obstetric readiness for EMS, EDs in rural areas

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more