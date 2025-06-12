Learning series to focus on obstetric readiness for EMS, EDs in rural areas

The Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health, with support from the Health Resources and Services Administration, will host a five-part learning series beginning June 25 on obstetric readiness for emergency medical services and emergency departments in rural and under-resourced communities. The series features specific recommendations for rural EMS and EDs that include telehealth and mobile care unit strategies.

Experts in the first session will summarize challenges to obstetric care in rural communities and identify community resources to support pregnant and postpartum patients. Learn more information on the series from AIM’s Learning Series webpage, under Obstetric Readiness Summer Sprint 2025.