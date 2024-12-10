Award-Winning Business Coaching Firm, Stephanie Hines Coaching, named Best of Georgia for 2024

Stephanie Hines, founder of Stephanie Hines Coaching Stephanie Hines Coaching voted Best of Georgia 2024 Stephanie Hines Coaching Logo

We are incredibly grateful for our clients’ trust and support, which have been integral to this achievement.” — Stephanie Hines

WOODSTOCK, GA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephanie Hines Coaching is a 2024 Best of Georgia winner in the Georgia Business Journal’s annual roundup of the best products and services in the state - an accolade that highlights the company’s impact helping entrepreneurs and small businesses scale to multimillion-dollar success.

“We are thrilled to be named a Best of Georgia winner,” said Stephanie Hines, Founder and CEO of Stephanie Hines Coaching celebrating 20 years of success. “This award reflects our commitment to providing actionable insights and personalized solutions that empower our clients to achieve their goals. We are incredibly grateful for our clients’ trust and support, which have been integral to this achievement.”

Hines was among more than 100 nominees in the category of Business Consulting Firms. Less than 10 percent of Georgia businesses receive the coveted accolade, which recognizes winners based on community votes and an extensive evaluation by the Georgia Business Journal.

“I would like to thank my business and marketing clients, from the bottom of my heart, for their role in my business and my life,” added Hines. “Our collective success journeys continue to inspire me, and I sincerely hope they will inspire others, too.”

It has been a banner year for Stephanie Hines. She was recognized as Woodstock’s Alignable Local Business Person of the Year for 2024 - the third time she has earned the distinction which celebrates collaboration and excellence among small business owners in North America. Hines launched Reignite Magazine this year, a digital and print publication devoted to inspiring small business owners to create new fulfillment in their lives and businesses.

Additionally, Hines was featured in Authority Magazine’s Leading with Heart series. Hines’ ability to identify and address the core issues facing businesses, coupled with her dedication to providing personalized solutions, has earned her the admiration of her clients and peers.

Stephanie Hines Coaching is celebrating 20 years of business and marketing coaching. The firm offers a range of services, including one-on-one coaching, digital marketing services, and additional services designed to address the most challenging aspects of business, along with facilitating growth, scaling and succession planning for entrepreneurs. More information about Stephanie Hines Coaching can be found at https://stephaniehines.com/.



