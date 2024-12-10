Action Taken to Improve Work Environment for Regina Hospital Physicians

CANADA, December 10 - Released on December 9, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to ensuring a safe, healthy, and supportive workplace for all provincial health care workers, including physicians, while promoting a positive and empowering work environment.

"We recognize doctors often work in high-pressure hospital settings, which can create a stressful environment," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "We are aware of alleged incidents of conflict and reports of a lack of collegiality and professionalism that occurred between physicians in Regina hospitals. We take these allegations seriously and are committed to addressing them in a way that reinforces our dedication to continue making Regina hospitals a great place to work."

The Ministry of Health has contracted two highly respected, experienced medical leaders to conduct an independent external review of the Regina hospital environment. One consultant is a physician from Ontario, and the other is from Nova Scotia. Together, they bring decades of experience working in a variety of hospital settings.

The consultants will begin by conducting virtual interviews with local leaders from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), the College of Medicine and key members of the local medical community to help them understand the challenges and experiences faced by those working in Regina hospitals. Their review will focus on identifying opportunities for improvement and creating a better workplace culture for medical and health care staff.

In early 2025, the consultants will visit Regina to conduct in-person interviews with local medical staff. They will assess the current issues within the Regina medical community, identify the root causes of the problems and provide recommendations to the ministry and SHA.

The ministry is confident these recommendations will guide both short-term and long-term actions to improve the workplace culture and conditions for physicians in Regina, which will ultimately benefit patients.

The consultants’ work is expected to be completed in the spring of 2025.

