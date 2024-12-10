Saskatchewan Moves to Amend Child Care Act

CANADA, December 10 - Released on December 9, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is introducing legislative changes to The Child Care Act, 2014 to further assist in providing Saskatchewan families with greater access to affordable, high-quality early learning and child care opportunities.

"The proposed amendments support our government's efforts to increase access to regulated child care," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "These changes will allow the ministry to expand the types of regulated services as we work toward the expansion target of 28,000 new child care spaces by 2026."

With this legislation, Saskatchewan will expand the ability of organizations to develop child care spaces and become licensed with alternative child care services. The amendments will also increase the number of children able to attend a group family child care home at any one time, as well as clarify the requirements for the collection of personal information.

Supported through engagement with the child care sector, the proposed amendments align The Child Care Act, 2014 with the vision and objectives outlined in the Canada-Saskatchewan Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement and the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

